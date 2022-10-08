‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Coming to Netflix in Select Regions in 2023

Sony Pictures Releasing new movie Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is set to release in theaters in October 2022 and will eventually be coming to Netflix in the United States and India in the coming months. Here’s when we expect that to be.

The animated musical hybrid movie features the vocal talents of Shawn Mendes and also stars Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley, Scoot McNairy, and Brett Gelman.

Set in New York City, the movie follows a crocodile struggling to adapt to the bustling city, and while he can’t talk he can sing.

Reviews have been relatively positive thus far with the Washington Post saying that this “family flick delivers enough pulse-quickening earworms and warmth to melt even the iciest of hearts.”

When will Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile be on Netflix in the United States?

In case you didn’t know, Netflix struck a first-window deal with Sony Pictures which covers their entire slate from 2022 onwards. The deal means that Netflix gets new theatrical movies following a period of time. They’ll then retain these movies for 18 months before heading to Disney services (whether Hulu or Disney+).

In the US, the theatrical window for Sony movies isn’t as well defined as Netflix India (see below) and so far, we’ve seen titles come between a range of dates.

For example, Father Stu came to Netflix 156 days after its theatrical release, while Uncharted has been the slowest movie to come to Netflix after a 168 day wait.

Applying these rules, we’re currently estimating that Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will hit Netflix in the United States sometime between March 12th and March 24th, 2023.

If you want to watch the movie before Christmas, you’ll have to venture out to theaters.

For more of the Sony movies coming to Netflix over the next year or two, check out our full guide here. Examples include Bullet Train, Where the Crawdads Sing, and The Woman King.

When will Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile be on Netflix India?

Next, let’s go to Netflix India, as they consistently get new Sony movies within a fixed time period following their theatrical release.

For all Sony movies in 2022, Indian Netflix users only have to wait around 120 days following that initial theatrical release.

If that’s the case again for Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, you’ll see the movie added on February 4th, 2023.

Will other regions of Netflix get Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile?

Yes, but not part of this deal.

Instead, many regions have to wait anywhere between 2 and 4 years, including the United Kingdom, most of Europe, and Latin America.

Are you looking forward to watching Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.