Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Father Stu’ Arrives on Netflix

Mark Wahlberg’s new movie Father Stu released in theaters over the April Easter weekend earlier this year and has now arrived on Netflix in two regions, India and the United States of America as part of the Sony first window deal.

Directed and written by Rosalind Ross, this story adapts the real-world figure of a boxer who is diagnosed with IBM and eventually became a Catholic priest. Alongside Wahlberg stars Jacki Weaver and Mel Gibson.

The movie hits theaters exclusively on April 13th in the United States.

The movie had a huge difference when it came to critics’ and audiences’ opinions as highlighted by RottenTomatoes who has it at a 42% with critics and 95% with audiences.

Per RT, here’s the two consensuses from critics and audiences:

“Critics: Mark Wahlberg is hard-working but miscast in Father Stu, an issue compounded by the way the movie fumbles its fact-based story. Audiences: A fact-based movie with a big heart, Father Stu has a terrific cast and a message that’s almost guaranteed to move you.”

When will Father Stu be on Netflix US?

For the first time, new Sony movies are coming to Netflix exclusively following their theatrical releases which is known as the Pay-1 window.

That means the second the theatrical window is up, it’ll join Netflix for a year and a half before leaving, in this instance, for Disney streaming services.

Father Stu is the third major Sony Columbia movie to come to Netflix as part of this new deal, following Uncharted (August 5th) and Morbius (September 7th).

Father Stu touched down on Netflix India on August 23rd, 2022. That’s 132 days following its theatrical release.

The movie then arrived on Netflix US exactly 156 days following its April 13th, 2022 premiere date on September 16th, 2022.

That’s roughly in line with Morbius arriving 159 days following its initial release but a lot shorter than the 168 days for Uncharted.

The movie will now stream on Netflix throughout 2023 and likely leave in early 2024, with Hulu likely being its streaming home afterward.

Will Father Stu be on Netflix internationally?

Yes, is likely the answer, but unlike the United States, we don’t get informed of regional specifics.

Instead, we can look at how previous Sony movies have dropped onto Netflix and assume they take a similar release pattern this time.

Just to reiterate, these regions and dates are pure guesswork based on previous Sony movies coming to Netflix. We’ll update you should we learn more.

Many regions of Netflix, including the United Kingdom, Canada, and most of Europe, seem to get new Sony movies in or around 2 years after their theatrical debut. If that’s the case here, you can expect Father Stu in or around 2023-24.

Will you be checking out Father Stu now it’s on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.