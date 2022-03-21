Money Heist ‘Berlin’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel), one of Netflix’s biggest shows to date, is over but we’re not quite done with the franchise just yet. Not only are we getting a new South Korean version of the Spanish series, but we’re also getting a full-fledged spin-off with the fan-favorite character, Berlin. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming spin-off series due to release in 2023.

A spin-off was long rumored as we came ever closer to the final season that touched down on Netflix in two parts in 2021. Alex Pina, the creator of Money Heist, had teased numerous times of the possibility of expanding further into characters introduced in the mothership series.

Before Berlin was officially unveiled, Alex Pina (the creator of Money Heist) told Oprah Daily he was open to a spin-off saying:

“We do have many possibilities for some spinoffs, yes, and I think that’s thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters. We’ve always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design. So I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spinoff. We could watch any of them in other contexts.”

Netflix officially unveiled the new season in late November 2021 just days before season 5 part 2 arrived on Netflix.

Alongside the announcement of the series, we got a very brief tease about the upcoming spinoff alongside the caption (translated to English):

“We already met Berlin in#LaCasaDePapeland now is the time for Andrés de Fonollosa. We can already announce that in 2023 the spin off of his life will arrive.”

Who’s behind and who will star on Berlin on Netflix?

Alex Pina will be returning to write the show. He’ll be working through his production company Vancouver Media. Atresmedia are also listed among the production companies.

Pina struck an overall deal with Netflix back in July 2018 and renewed that deal in March 2022.

What will Berlin be about?

Well, as the title suggests, we’ll be focused on the titular character of Berlin also known as Andrés de Fonollosa.

It’s not set after Money Heist (the character

There’s still a lot we don’t know about Berlin despite his backstory being explored in season 5. Including the fact, there are 5 ex-wives including Tatiana (played by Diana Gómez). He’d described his relationships in the series as the “5 times that he believed in love.”

Given Berlin is, in fact, brothers with The Professor, it’s highly likely we’ll explore their early years together. We also don’t have a huge amount of information with regards to their father dying or how he met Palermo (another lover of Berlin), Marsella, and Bogotá.

We may also get to see more of the heist Berlin made in Champs-Élysées, Paris where he stole 434 diamonds. We also may get to see more of his battle with Helmer’s Myopathy.

Who will star in Netflix’s Berlin series?

So far, only the 49-year-old actor Pedro Alonso has been confirmed for the new series.

Given the show is likely to explore the back story, we can make a few educated guesses as to who will star.

Our guesses as to which characters may feature include:

Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo

Álvaro Morte as El Profesor

Diana Gómez as Tatiana

When will Berlin be in production?

No filming dates have been announced as of yet. With that said, it’ll have to be filmed throughout 2022 given the 2023 release.

Beyond the Berlin series, we’d recommend you check out Pina’s other work on Netflix including Sky Rojo (season 3 coming in 2022) and he’ll also be doing a new pandemic-era series based on a Spanish newspaper article about the increase in purchasing bunkers.

We also have the Korean Money Heist adaptation called Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area due out in 2022.

Until the release of Berlin, you’ll find Pedro Alonso in his upcoming movie Awareness set to release on Amazon Prime Video. Most regions of Netflix are also carrying his 2019 movie The Silence of the Marsh (2019).

Are you looking forward to the new Berlin spin-off? Let us know in the comments down below.