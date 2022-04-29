Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Money Heist came to an end with its fifth season in 2021, fans will be left with a Salvador Dalí mask-shaped hole in their heart. This means fans will be delighted to learn that they can soon experience the magic all over again thanks to Netflix announcing the Korean adaptation of the Spanish crime drama. The new series is named Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area and is coming to Netflix globally in June 2022.

The consumption of South Korean media has grown rapidly over the past decade and in particular for K-Dramas. Netflix has put a monumental amount of effort in procuring some of the best and latest K-Dramas available, fast-tracking itself as one of the best streaming services for K-Drama-related content. The addition of the Korean adaptation of Money Heist only brings more value to the Netflix library.

The series is being produced by BH Entertainment and Content Zium.

Directing the series will be Kim Hong-sun, who has previously worked on K-Dramas such as Voice and The Guest. The screenwriter of the Netflix Original series My Holo Love, Ryu Yong-Jae, will act as the screenwriter for the upcoming adaptation. They’ll write alongside Choe Sung-jun and Kim Hwan-Chae.

What can we expect from Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area? You can expect a very similar plot to the Spanish version of the show albeit with noticeable differences.

Here’s the plot summary that’s been provided so far:

“A genius strategist and his talented crew composed of top-class thieves attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula. The story portrays unexpected twists and turns as the crew stage a hostage while facing inexplicable challenges. All eyes are focused on the background and definition behind the title Joint Economic Area.”

What is the production status of K-Drama Money Heist?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 19/01/2022)

Filming began on September 18th, 2021, lasted for a few months before finally concluding on January 18th, 2022. The end of filming also coincided with the release of the series teaser trailer. All of the filming is taking place in Seoul, South Korea.

Now that the drama is in post-production we should only be a handful of months away from completion.

When is the K-Drama Money Heist coming to Netflix?

A new trailer dropped on April 29th confirming that Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will hit Netflix globally on June 24th, 2022.

The trailer came with the caption:

“One crime can change the world” A bold new vision of the ultimate heist.

We’ve received our very first look at the Korean adaptation of Money Heist thanks to the teaser trailer released. We’re likely still months away from an official release, however, we expect to learn more sooner than expected.

We initially thought there was very little chance we could see Money Heist drop in the first half of 2022, but with the teaser trailer reveal, we may not have to wait that long after all.

Who are the cast members of Money Heist?

In a recent press release, Netflix has confirmed all of the lead and supporting cast members of Money Heist:









The Gang

The Professor – Yoo Ji-Tae

Berlin – Park Hae-Soo

Tokyo – Jun Jong-Seo

Moscow – Lee Won Jong

Denver – Kim Ji-Hun

Nairobi – Jang Yoon-Ju

Rio – Park Jung-Woo

Helsinki – Kim Ji-Hun

Oslo – Lee Kyu-Ho

The Task Force

Seon Woojin – Kim Yunjin

Cha Moohyuk – Kim Sung-O

The Hostages

Cho Youngmin – Park Myung-Hoon

Yoon Misun – Lee Joobeen

The exciting South Korean cast is sure to be just as entertaining as their Spanish counterparts.

Will creator Alex Pina be involved with the K-Drama adaptation?

Judging by the information provided in the announcement, the creator Money Heist, Alex Pina, won’t be involved in the production of the series, but had the following to say about the Korean adaptation:

“Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people. That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La casa de papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about.”

What is the episode count?

The first season of Money Heist will have a total of 12 episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of 60 minutes.

Are you excited for a K-Drama adaptation of Money Heist? Let us know in the comments below!