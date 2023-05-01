MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

In late 2022, we got word that following DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, we’d be getting two additional seasons of what would now become an anthology series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Now we’ve learned what season 2 will be: MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Here’s what we know so far.

As of the time of initial publishing, DAHMER remains one of Netflix’s most-watched series of all time, currently ranking third only behind Stranger Things and Wednesday in the English-language list.

Netflix announced season 2, which is being dubbed “MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” on May 1st, 2023, with a new title card teaser.

In addition to the new drama series, Netflix announced they have “exclusive access to Lyle and Erik Menendez for a forthcoming documentary feature.”

Who were Lyle and Erik Menendez?

The series will focus on the two brothers that infamously murdered their wealthy parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

The brothers, aged 21 and 18 at the time, claimed that they acted in self-defense due to years of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. However, the prosecution argued that the killings were motivated by greed and a desire to inherit their parents’ fortune.

Much of the story will undoubtedly take place in the courtroom, which was highly publicized and lasted for months, capturing the attention of the nation with the pair eventually going on to be charged.

Jailed at separate prisons initially, the eldest brother Lyle was housed at Mule Creek State Prison from 1996 through 2018, while Erik served his time at the Pleasant Valley Prison. The pair reunited in 2018 at the R.J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego.

The pair recently hit the headlines again in 2021, with many on social media coming to the defense of the two brothers.

Who will Season 3 of Netflix’s Monster cover?

No word on the third season of Monster as of yet, but we’ve rattled through some names of who could be featured in future installments of the anthology crime series here.

Only a broad 2024 release date for the second season of Monster has been given thus far.

You’ll soon be able to add the second season of Monster to your Netflix queue via the link here.