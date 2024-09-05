‘Monster’ Season 3 at Netflix To Cover John Wayne Gacy With Filming To Start in October 2024

Following DAHMER, Netflix commissioned at least two more seasons of what would become an anthology series on some of the most well-known serial killers of all time. With season 2 releasing on Netflix imminently, pre-production is reportedly already underway on season 3 which is expected to cover John Wayne Gacy, aka The Killer Clown.

According to multiple listings, filming for the new season will begin as soon as late October 2024. Another source states filming will continue through to Spring 2025. Most listings suggest the new season is taking place in both Los Angeles and Chicago, and that’s now backed up by a recent report from Reel Chicago, which states, “Season 3 will film in the Chicago area for 20 days in late January – early February 2025.” The location is important, as John Wayne Gacy committed his crimes around the Chicago area.

Netflix previously covered John Wayne Gacy in the three-part limited series Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, directed by the esteemed Joe Berlinger and released on the streaming service in 2022. Gacy was also mentioned but not featured in the David Fincher-produced drama series Mindhunter.

Monsters so far

The first season of Monsters covered the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and was a huge success. Not only was the series well produced, but Evan Peters was praised for his incredible performance as the notorious serial killer. The story was praised for giving a voice to his victims, who are far too easily forgotten in the wake of a serial killer becoming the most morbid of celebrities.

The second season of Monsters is due to be released on Netflix on September 21st, 2024, which will cover the crimes of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who murdered their parents, and the media circus that followed as their trial became a nationwide sensation.

Who was John Wayne Gacy?

We discussed John Wayne Gacy in detail when we speculated which serial killer would be the subject of season 2.

However, we’ll go over some of the critical details involving his life, crimes, and his death.

Active in the Chicago area between 1967 and 1978, John Wayne Gacy was charged with the murder of 33 victims, who were primarily young men and minors.

He used his moniker Pogo or Patches the Clown, as he worked as an entertainer at charitable events and children’s events. He would trick his victims into believing they were about to be shown a magic trick before incapacitating them.

Twenty-six victims were found in the crawlspace of his home after his arrest.

John Wayne Gacy’s defense had him plead not guilty on an insanity plea. This led to his diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia with multiple personality disorder.

Despite a compelling argument made by the defense, the jury found Gacy guilty on all accounts, and he was sentenced to death.

Fourteen years after his trial in May 1994, John Wayne Gacy was executed by lethal injection.

His last words were, “Kiss my ass.”

Who is in the cast of Monsters season 3?

At the time of writing, the casting for notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy has yet to be confirmed. Filming is reportedly due to begin in late Fall 2024, so we expect some cast news soon.

What are your thoughts on John Wayne Gacy, who is reportedly the subject of the third Monsters season? Should Netflix opt to go with a different serial killer? Let us know in the comments below!