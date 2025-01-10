Most Popular Anime Series and Movies on Netflix in 2024

With 2024 in the books, we’ve been taking a look back at what dominated the Netflix top 10s throughout the year and today, we turn to anime. Below, we’ve filtered through all the global top 10 data to find out which 50 anime series and movies picked up the most amount of points in the daily Netflix top 10s in over 90 countries.

Full disclosure: I’m not an anime aficionado, so my definition of what counts as an anime may be different from yours. For the most part, animated shows from American studios wouldn’t be considered anime, but we’ll be including a select few (primarily titles from Powerhouse Animation), for the most part, this list will be comprised of Japanese productions.

This list uses data from FlixPatrol, which collects the daily top 10s in all countries worldwide and assigns point values to each title that features. It’s by no means the best measurement of what’s the most watched, but it provides a sense of which titles are featured the most and, as we designate them, are popular. There are a bunch of caveats, too, such as some of the titles listed below are not global releases and, therefore, will struggle to pick up more points because they’re effectively frozen out. Then you’ve got countries that rarely see anime in the TV or movie top 10s, so they are frozen out that way. No measure will be perfect until we get the second Netflix Engagement Report for the second half of 2024 in early Spring.

This is our third “most popular” recap of the 2024 list, with previous lists covering the most popular documentaries of 2024 and the most popular kids’ titles.

Most Popular Anime Series on Netflix in 2024

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (12,615 points) Dan Da Dan (12,285 points) Kaiju No. 8 (4,525 points) Solo Leveling (4,324 points) Dragon Ball DAIMA (3,051 points) Ranma ½ (2,485 points) The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (2,225 points) Blood of Zeus (2,043 points) Twilight of the Gods (1,763 points) SPY x FAMILY (1,562 points) Oshi no Ko (1,442 points) Delicious in Dungeon (1,382 points) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (1,289 points) Bluelock (1,242 points) Rising Impact (1,112 points) KENGAN ASHURA (934 points) Terminator Zero (927 points) Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (880 points) Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (857 points) I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince So I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability (854 points) Dr. Stone (840 points) My Hero Academia (751 points) Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian (732 points) The Apothecary Diaries (684 points) Wind Breaker (634 points) One Piece (622 points) Pokémon Concierge (613 points) Masters of the Universe: Revolution (610 points) Jujutsu Kaisen (577 points) The Rising of the Shield Hero (576 points) Pokémon Horizons: The Series (532 points) Naruto Shippuden (511 points) Wistoria: Wand and Sword (497 points) Monster High (474 points) One-Punch Man (411 points) Kitty Kotty (381 points) Orb: On the Movements of the Earth (374 points) Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells (366 points) As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World (330 points) The Elusive Samurai (276 points) The Grimm Variations (266 points) Oblivion Battery (266 points) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End (230 points) Shangri-La Frontier (223 points) Black Clover (191 points) Haikyu!! (179 points) FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST (176 points) The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy (174 points) MF GHOST (161 points) Blue Box (159 points)

Most Popular Anime Movies on Netflix in 2024

Ultraman: Rising (3,464 points) Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura (2,062 points) The Boy and the Heron (607 points) HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle (483 points) SPY x FAMILY CODE: White (416 points) One Piece Film Red (212 points) Shizukanaru Don: Yakuza Side Story (191 points) New Dimension! Crayon Shinchan the Movie: Battle of Supernatural Powers ~Flying Sushi~ (189 points) Suzume (181 points) Mononoke the Movie: The Phantom in the Rain (168 points) Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (141 points) maboroshi (139 points) Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween (134 points) Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (122 points) Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (121 points) My Oni Girl (113 points) Totto-chan: The Little Girl at the Window (103 points) Detective Conan: Sunflowers of Inferno (101 points) Detective Conan: The Story of Ai Haibara: Black Iron Mystery Train (98 points) Blue Giant (98 points) Crayon Shin-chan: Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden (94 points) The Birth of Kitarou: Mystery of GeGeGe (91 points) Mary and the Witch’s Flower (91 points) BLUE LOCK THE MOVIE -EPISODE NAGI- (88 points) Detective Conan: The Raven Chaser (86 points) Crayon Shin-chan: Shrouded in Mystery! The Flowers of Tenkazu Academy (84 points) Detective Conan: Crossroad in the Ancient Capital (82 points) Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet (82 points) One Piece Film: GOLD (79 points) The Concierge (70 points) Case Closed: Zero the Enforcer (67 points) Grave of the Fireflies (64 points) Detective Conan: Quarter of Silence (58 points) Detective Conan: The Fist of Blue Sapphire (58 points) Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie Part 1 (55 points) Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of Deep Night (52 points) Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System – Case.1 Crime and Punishment (51 points) Psycho-Pass: Providence (49 points) Natsume’s Book of Friends: Ephemeral Bond (42 points) Space Brothers: Number Zero (38 points) Detective Conan: The Phantom of Baker Street (38 points) Your Name. (38 points) Dragon Ball Super: Broly (37 points) Detective Conan vs Kaito Kid (36 points) Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night (36 points) Detective Conan: The Private Eyes’ Requiem (35 points) Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare (34 points) Detective Conan: Magician of the Silver Sky (33 points) Detective Conan: Captured in Her Eyes (30 points) Detective Conan: Jolly Roger in the Deep Azure (26 points)

What was your favorite anime series or movie on Netflix in 2024? Let us know in the comments down below.