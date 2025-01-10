Netflix Picks Up FOX Series ‘Grimsburg’ Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Netflix is again on a licensing roll in the United States for 2025. We can confirm that the streamer has acquired the licensing rights to season 1 of Grimsburg, the adult animated sitcom that first aired on FOX early last year. All 13 episodes of season 1 will land on Netflix on February 5th, 2025.

Created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel and developed by Chadd Gindin, the adult sitcom series features the voice talents of Jon Hamm, Greg Chun, Rachel Dratch, Erinn Hayes, and Alan Tudyk among others. The plot revolves around Marvin Flute, a brilliant detective who can catch a cannibal clown or identify a mid-century modern armoire with ease, but his biggest mystery is his family. Set in the fictional town of Greensburg that’s full of dirty secrets, Flute is determined to win back his ex-wife and connect with the son he barely knows.

FOX renewed the show for a second season ahead of its premiere. The second season will begin airing on FOX just over a week after season 1 is added to Netflix on February 16th, 2025, as part of its “Sunday AniDom Schedule.”

To our knowledge, the addition to Netflix currently applies only to Netflix in the United States, although other regions could license the show later if it proves popular.

As mentioned, this is the second major FOX series that Netflix has picked up in quick succession after years of not carrying anything the network has produced, with all their lineup leaving in the late 2010s. Krapopolis’s first season will similarly be added to Netflix in mid-January on the 15th for an unknown period of time. Until the addition to Netflix, both shows have only been available on FOX and on Hulu.

The licensing comes at an interesting time for Netflix Animation. In recent years, adult animation has been plagued by disappointments, with most shows failing to exceed their initial upfront orders. There have been a few long-running hits like Love, Death & Robots, Bojack Horseman, and Big Mouth, and they’re hoping new 2025 titles like The Undervale (Haunted Hotel) and Long Story Short can turn the tide. Still, for every successful show, there are multiple unsuccessful shows.

Are you looking forward to Grimsburg arriving on Netflix in February 2025? Let us know in the comments.