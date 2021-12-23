HomeNetflix NewsMost Rented DVDs on Netflix DVD.com in 2021

Most Rented DVDs on Netflix DVD.com in 2021

News of the World, Nomadland, Greenland, and Wonder Woman 1984 top Netflix's DVD most rented list for 2021.

by @kasey__moore
Published on December 23rd, 2021, 8:19 am EST

most rented dvds on netflix dvd 2021

Netflix’s DVD platform has shipped over 5 billion discs since its inception in 1998 and while streaming takes the main stage nowadays, there’s still plenty of reasons to have a Netflix DVD subscription in the fragmentation and proliferation of streaming services. What were members watching in 2021? Let’s take a look at the top 100 most rented DVDs in 2021.

With thanks to the Netflix DVD.com team for their continued support and for providing us with this top list (and their most rented Christmas movies) and monthly previews. Speaking of which, check out what’s set to come to Netflix DVD in January 2022 here.

Without further ado, let’s now take a look at the top 100 most rented DVDs of 2021:

  1. News of the World
  2. Nomadland
  3. Greenland
  4. Wonder Woman 1984
  5. Promising Young Woman
  6. Minari
  7. The Father
  8. Nobody
  9. Let Him Go
  10. Dark Waters
  11. Tenet
  12. Mulan
  13. The Little Things
  14. The Marksman
  15. Unhinged
  16. The Call of the Wild
  17. The Informer
  18. A Quiet Place Part II
  19. Wrath of Man
  20. The Good Liar
  21. The War with Grandpa
  22. The Irishman
  23. Irresistible
  24. The Courier
  25. A French Village: The Complete Series
  26. The Last Full Measure
  27. Fatman
  28. Honest Thief
  29. The Secret: Dare to Dream
  30. Motherless Brooklyn
  31. The Way Back
  32. The Current War
  33. Judas and the Black Messiah
  34. Made in Italy
  35. Just Mercy
  36. The Gentlemen
  37. Knives Out
  38. Soul
  39. The Mauritanian
  40. Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
  41. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  42. Black Widow
  43. Land
  44. Godzilla vs. Kong
  45. Midway
  46. F9: The Fast Saga
  47. Bill & Ted Face the Music
  48. The Hunt
  49. Harriet
  50. The Silencing
  51. Emma.
  52. Chaos Walking
  53. 1917
  54. Bad Education
  55. The Art of Racing in the Rain
  56. Freaky
  57. The Doorman
  58. Monster Hunter
  59. Ammonite
  60. Where’d You Go, Bernadette
  61. Ford v Ferrari
  62. Ava
  63. Tesla
  64. Wild Mountain Thyme
  65. Rogue
  66. Inheritance
  67. The Invisible Man
  68. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  69. Robert the Bruce
  70. First Cow
  71. Bombshell
  72. The Outpost
  73. Love and Monsters
  74. Richard Jewell
  75. Red Joan
  76. Blood and Money
  77. Another Round
  78. The Last Vermeer
  79. The Poison Rose
  80. The New Mutants
  81. Those Who Wish Me Dead
  82. 55 Steps
  83. The Secret Garden
  84. Little Women
  85. The King of Staten Island
  86. French Exit
  87. Infidel
  88. Stillwater
  89. Jumanji: The Next Level
  90. Our Friend
  91. Bloodshot
  92. Resistance
  93. Pinocchio
  94. I Still Believe
  95. Shadow in the Cloud
  96. Judy
  97. Old
  98. Ad Astra
  99. Hope Gap
  100. You Should Have Left

There are certainly a few surprises on that list for us, particularly towards the top. We’re surprised with how well News of the World performed but in the US, it remained unavailable on most streamers in 2021.

Kasey Moore

Article by

Covering Netflix since 2013, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for close to a decade. Resides in the United Kingdom. Favorite shows on Netflix includes Mindhunter, Love, Death and Robots and Stranger Things.

More from Netflix News