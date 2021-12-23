Most Rented DVDs on Netflix DVD.com in 2021

Netflix’s DVD platform has shipped over 5 billion discs since its inception in 1998 and while streaming takes the main stage nowadays, there’s still plenty of reasons to have a Netflix DVD subscription in the fragmentation and proliferation of streaming services. What were members watching in 2021? Let’s take a look at the top 100 most rented DVDs in 2021.

With thanks to the Netflix DVD.com team for their continued support and for providing us with this top list (and their most rented Christmas movies) and monthly previews. Speaking of which, check out what’s set to come to Netflix DVD in January 2022 here.

Without further ado, let’s now take a look at the top 100 most rented DVDs of 2021:

News of the World Nomadland Greenland Wonder Woman 1984 Promising Young Woman Minari The Father Nobody Let Him Go Dark Waters Tenet Mulan The Little Things The Marksman Unhinged The Call of the Wild The Informer A Quiet Place Part II Wrath of Man The Good Liar The War with Grandpa The Irishman Irresistible The Courier A French Village: The Complete Series The Last Full Measure Fatman Honest Thief The Secret: Dare to Dream Motherless Brooklyn The Way Back The Current War Judas and the Black Messiah Made in Italy Just Mercy The Gentlemen Knives Out Soul The Mauritanian Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Black Widow Land Godzilla vs. Kong Midway F9: The Fast Saga Bill & Ted Face the Music The Hunt Harriet The Silencing Emma. Chaos Walking 1917 Bad Education The Art of Racing in the Rain Freaky The Doorman Monster Hunter Ammonite Where’d You Go, Bernadette Ford v Ferrari Ava Tesla Wild Mountain Thyme Rogue Inheritance The Invisible Man Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Robert the Bruce First Cow Bombshell The Outpost Love and Monsters Richard Jewell Red Joan Blood and Money Another Round The Last Vermeer The Poison Rose The New Mutants Those Who Wish Me Dead 55 Steps The Secret Garden Little Women The King of Staten Island French Exit Infidel Stillwater Jumanji: The Next Level Our Friend Bloodshot Resistance Pinocchio I Still Believe Shadow in the Cloud Judy Old Ad Astra Hope Gap You Should Have Left

There are certainly a few surprises on that list for us, particularly towards the top. We’re surprised with how well News of the World performed but in the US, it remained unavailable on most streamers in 2021.