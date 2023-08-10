Netflix News

Most Rented TV Boxsets in Netflix DVD.com History

The 100 most rented boxsets in Netflix DVD history.

As Netflix begins sunsetting its long-running DVD mail business, we’ve been given access to what movies and shows have been the most popular with Netflix DVD subscribers over the past several decades. Below, we’ll look at the top 100 most rented TV DVD box sets in Netflix DVD history.

In operation since 1997, Netflix DVD.com is ceasing operations in September 2023, with the last mailings being sent out as we speak. Over the years, Netflix has shipped out an incredible 5.2 billion discs to over 40 million unique subscribers.

When the closure of Netflix DVD was announced, Netflix’s Co-CEO said:

“We feel so privileged to have been able to share movie nights with our DVD members for so long, so proud of what our employees achieved and excited to continue pleasing entertainment fans for many more decades to come.”

With the service coming to an end, we reached out to Netflix DVD, who have been fantastic to us here at What’s on Netflix over the years, providing us with regular updates on what’s new on the service and lists of the most popular titles at various intervals, to see what movies and series have been the most popular.

Without further ado, here’s the full top 100 most rented boxsets:

  1. Dexter
  2. True Blood
  3. Game of Thrones
  4. The Sopranos
  5. The Wire
  6. 24
  7. Mad Men
  8. Weeds
  9. Lost
  10. Six Feet Under
  11. Breaking Bad
  12. Entourage
  13. Homeland
  14. House, M.D.
  15. Sex and the City
  16. Downton Abbey
  17. Battlestar Galactica
  18. NCIS
  19. Rome
  20. Deadwood
  21. Nip/Tuck
  22. Smallville
  23. The Office (U.S.)
  24. The West Wing
  25. The Big Bang Theory
  26. The Tudors
  27. Curb Your Enthusiasm
  28. Fringe
  29. Criminal Minds
  30. Grey’s Anatomy
  31. Big Love
  32. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
  33. Gilmore Girls
  34. House of Cards
  35. The Good Wife
  36. Boardwalk Empire
  37. Modern Family
  38. Stargate SG-1
  39. Justified
  40. Foyle’s War
  41. Nurse Jackie
  42. Glee
  43. The L Word
  44. Californication
  45. It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
  46. Midsomer Murders
  47. Oz
  48. Sons of Anarchy
  49. How I Met Your Mother
  50. Desperate Housewives
  51. Arrested Development
  52. Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  53. The Walking Dead
  54. Supernatural
  55. Seinfeld
  56. Boston Legal
  57. Family Guy
  58. Carnivale
  59. Burn Notice
  60. Scrubs
  61. Bones
  62. Alias
  63. Doctor Who
  64. Star Trek: Voyager
  65. Planet Earth: The Complete Collection
  66. Charmed
  67. Masterpiece Mystery!: Poirot
  68. Outlander
  69. In Treatment
  70. The Simpsons
  71. Rescue Me
  72. Spartacus
  73. Freaks and Geeks
  74. Northern Exposure
  75. One Tree Hill
  76. Star Trek: The Next Generation
  77. Masterpiece Mystery!: Inspector Lynley
  78. Mystery Science Theater 3000
  79. The Closer
  80. South Park
  81. The Unit
  82. Angel
  83. Gossip Girl
  84. The O.C.
  85. Firefly
  86. Veronica Mars
  87. Chuck
  88. The Americans
  89. 30 Rock
  90. The Shield
  91. Prison Break
  92. The Mentalist
  93. The 4400
  94. Orange Is the New Black
  95. Heroes
  96. True Detective
  97. Shameless (U.S.)
  98. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
  99. Two and a Half Men
  100. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

We’ll return soon for the most rented movies in Netflix DVD history.

Any big shocks in this list for you? What DVD box set have you rented most at Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

