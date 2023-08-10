Most Rented TV Boxsets in Netflix DVD.com History

As Netflix begins sunsetting its long-running DVD mail business, we’ve been given access to what movies and shows have been the most popular with Netflix DVD subscribers over the past several decades. Below, we’ll look at the top 100 most rented TV DVD box sets in Netflix DVD history.

In operation since 1997, Netflix DVD.com is ceasing operations in September 2023, with the last mailings being sent out as we speak. Over the years, Netflix has shipped out an incredible 5.2 billion discs to over 40 million unique subscribers.

When the closure of Netflix DVD was announced, Netflix’s Co-CEO said:

“We feel so privileged to have been able to share movie nights with our DVD members for so long, so proud of what our employees achieved and excited to continue pleasing entertainment fans for many more decades to come.”

With the service coming to an end, we reached out to Netflix DVD, who have been fantastic to us here at What’s on Netflix over the years, providing us with regular updates on what’s new on the service and lists of the most popular titles at various intervals, to see what movies and series have been the most popular.

Without further ado, here’s the full top 100 most rented boxsets:

Dexter True Blood Game of Thrones The Sopranos The Wire 24 Mad Men Weeds Lost Six Feet Under Breaking Bad Entourage Homeland House, M.D. Sex and the City Downton Abbey Battlestar Galactica NCIS Rome Deadwood Nip/Tuck Smallville The Office (U.S.) The West Wing The Big Bang Theory The Tudors Curb Your Enthusiasm Fringe Criminal Minds Grey’s Anatomy Big Love CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Gilmore Girls House of Cards The Good Wife Boardwalk Empire Modern Family Stargate SG-1 Justified Foyle’s War Nurse Jackie Glee The L Word Californication It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Midsomer Murders Oz Sons of Anarchy How I Met Your Mother Desperate Housewives Arrested Development Buffy the Vampire Slayer The Walking Dead Supernatural Seinfeld Boston Legal Family Guy Carnivale Burn Notice Scrubs Bones Alias Doctor Who Star Trek: Voyager Planet Earth: The Complete Collection Charmed Masterpiece Mystery!: Poirot Outlander In Treatment The Simpsons Rescue Me Spartacus Freaks and Geeks Northern Exposure One Tree Hill Star Trek: The Next Generation Masterpiece Mystery!: Inspector Lynley Mystery Science Theater 3000 The Closer South Park The Unit Angel Gossip Girl The O.C. Firefly Veronica Mars Chuck The Americans 30 Rock The Shield Prison Break The Mentalist The 4400 Orange Is the New Black Heroes True Detective Shameless (U.S.) Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Two and a Half Men Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

We’ll return soon for the most rented movies in Netflix DVD history.

Any big shocks in this list for you? What DVD box set have you rented most at Netflix? Let us know in the comments.