Netflix Anime Movie ‘Drifting Home’: Coming to Netflix in September 2022 and What We Know So Far

Studio Colorido, The studio behind A Whisker Away is producing another exciting new anime movie for Netflix, Drifting Home. Coming to Netflix in September 2022, we’ll be keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about Drifting Home, including the plot, cast reveals, trailers, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Drifting Home is an upcoming Netflix Original Japanese anime movie directed by Hiroyasu Ishida, written by Hayashi Mori. Ishida is known for his work on Penguin Highway and Fumiko’s Confession, while Mori is known for working on popular anime titles such as Cells at Work! and Code Black.

Upon release, Drifting Home will be the third movie produced by Studio Colorido, which comes after A Whisker Away and Penguin Highway.

When is the Drifting Home Netflix release date?

With the release of the second official teaser, it has been confirmed that Drifting Home will be available to stream on Netflix from Friday, September 16th, 2022.

The feature will also be released in theatres in Japan in 2022.

What is the plot of Drifting Home?

On a warm summer’s day, Kosuke and his friends visit an abandoned apartment building due for demolition, but the group finds themselves at the center of a strange phenomenon. Finding themselves surrounded by an endless ocean, Kosuke and his friends must somehow find their way home.

Who are the cast members of Drifting Home?

Asami Seto is the voice of Natume Tonai, but is most recognized for her work as Raphtalia in The Rising of the Shield Hero, and as Mai Sakurajima in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai.

Mutsumi Tamura has been the voice of Kakashi Hatake since 2007, she is also the voice of Kobayashi in Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid and Hirotaka Nifuji in Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku

Inori Minase, one of the most recognizable voices in anime, has been cast as Reina Haba. Minase has lent her voice talents to many anime roles, but in particular, she is beloved for her roles as Rem in RE: Zero, Nino Nakano in Quintessential Quintuplets, and the goddess Hestia in Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up a Girls in a Dungeon?

Another popular and busy actress, Kana Hanazawa provides the voice of Juri Andou. Hanazawa is the voice of Kanade Tachibana in Angel Beats, Mayuri Shiina in Steins; Gate 0, Kosaki Onodera in Nisekoi, and many more.

The Japanese voice cast has been revealed by Netflix:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Heard Them Before? Reina Haba Inori Minase RE: Zero | Quintessential Quintuplets | Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up a Girls in a Dungeon? Juri Andou Kana Hanazawa Angel Beats | Steins; Gate 0 | Nisekoi Taishi Koiwai Yumiko Kobayashi Soul Eater | Crayon Shin-chan | Food Wars Yuzuru Tachibana Daiki Yamashita My Hero Academia | JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure | Yowamushi Pedal: Limit Break Natsume Tonai Asami Seto Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai | The Rising of the Shield Hero | Jujutau Kaisen Noppo Ayumu Murase Haikyuu!! | Black Clover | Devilman: Crybaby Kousuke Kumagaya Mutsumi Tamura Naruto Shippuuden | Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku | Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Yasuji Kumagaya Bin Shimada Dragon Ball Super: Broly | Baki | One Piece Satoko Tonai Nana Mizuki Boruto | Naruto | Rosario to Vampire

We’re still waiting to learn of who has been cast for the English dub.

Are you excited for the release of Drifting Home on Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comments below!