Netflix Black Friday Deals for 2023

With Thanksgiving in the history books, it’s time to turn to Black Friday. If you’re looking for some Netflix deals, you may be disappointed unless you’re looking for a new streaming device or merchandise for your favorite Netflix shows like Squid Game, Stranger Things, or Outer Banks.

Below, we’ll look through some of the Black Friday deals you’ll find associated with Netflix, although be warned, if you’re looking for a cheaper Netflix subscription, you may be disappointed.

For more US deals for streaming, we’d recommend checking out our friends at CordCuttersNews who are doing a great job at listing devices and other streaming services offers for 2023.

Netflix Subscriptions Not Discounted (Again) in 2023

We’ve been doing Black Friday posts for several years and have been hawks of Netflix for over ten, and during that time, the streamer has never discounted its subscription for the day infamous for sales.

Over the past couple of years, you’ve gotten Netflix cheaper via the advertising tier, but that’s a technicality.

Netflix’s rivals like Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, or Max are all running heavy discounts for subscriptions over the next few days, but Netflix isn’t doing the same.

As we covered a couple of years ago, the reason why Netflix doesn’t discount its service is psychological: to create the idea that Netflix is worth the money you pay. It could also be argued that discounted subscriptions create higher churn as people ditch the service once it goes back up to its regular full price.

Netflix Shop Black Friday Deals

While Netflix themselves aren’t offering deals on its subscriptions, you can pick up merch from Netflix’s shop, and this year, they’re being even more generous than last year’s Black Friday offers.

The entire site has 30% off for the next few days, with select items being reduced by up to 60%

The Netflix Shop Black Friday deals can be found here on the collection page. The discounts apply to all regions, although you will find that there are minimum basket values to get free delivery.

Among the best deals we spotted included:

Monopoly: Netflix Stranger Things Edition discounted from $27.99 to $10.08

All Stranger Things hoodies reduced from $50 to $35

Queen Charlotte Three Tea Gift reduced from $50 to £35

Bridgerton Cocktail/Mocktail Set reduced from $75 to $52.20

All Lacoste polos reduced from $120 to $84

All Youtooz statues have gone down from £23.99 to $16.79

The Walmart Netflix hub also features many discounts for titles like CoComelon, Stranger Things, The Witcher, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Cobra Kai, Karma’s World, and much more.

More Netflix merchandise is discounted at Target, too, with T-shirts available for titles like Wednesday, Outer Banks, Waffles + Mochie.

Netflix Streaming Devices Sales

If you’re looking for a new streaming device, some top options are all on sale today.

Google Chromecasts are discounted, with the HD dongle being $10 off from $29.99 to $19.99 and the 4K version discounted by $12 to $37.99.

Amazon has all of their Fire devices discounted, with the TV Cube being $109.99 – the lowest price ever. Fire TV sticks cost $15.99 for the Lite version and $24.99 for the 4K.

Roku devices have money off today with the 4K stick down $20 and the excellent Streambar also heavily discounted.

Are you picking up any Netflix merch for Black Friday?