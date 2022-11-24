Netflix Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals for 2022

Every year, millions flock to the internet on Black Friday to snag a bargain, and if you’re looking to do the same with your Netflix subscription, you may be coming up short, but there are some hacks for Black Friday which will snag you cheaper Netflix gear. Here’s our Netflix Black Friday guide for 2022.

As we explained last year, Netflix doesn’t run Black Friday specials on the subscription itself.

In fact, unlike nearly all of its competitors, Netflix doesn’t discount its subscriptions ever.

The closest we’ve come in recent months is the new advertising tier which reduces Netflix’s price in exchange for advertisements.

Netflix’s cheaper ad-supported tier labeled “Basic with Ads” plan is $6.99 per month in the US or £4.99 in the UK.

As a result, you won’t be able to get Netflix any cheaper this Black Friday. Compare that to the likes of HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Roku, and others, giving up to 80% off.

Google used to offer Netflix cheaper with any purchase of a Chromecast on Black Friday, but that deal is now in place with HBO Max instead.

Netflix’s Shop Black Friday Deals

Last year, Netflix launched its shop that offers products from all your favorite Netflix titles and this year, they’re running a huge Black Friday sale.

By our count, 588 products on Netflix’s shop are on sale, with up to 30% taken off across the site. The shop contains things like memorabilia, T-shirts, cushions, posters, CDs, vinyls, plushes, and more.

It covers a spectrum of shows and movies too, whether fan-favorites like Squid Game, Stranger Things, or Bridgerton or niche titles like Cowboy Bebop, Entergalactic, OXENFREE, All of Us Are Dead, or Yasuke.

All the deals can be found on Netflix’s Black Friday Event collection page and apply to most regions, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Per Netflix, their deals are valid until Monday, November 28, 2022, 11:59 pm PST, and there are exclusions. Discounts cannot be combined with any other offer.

Will you be nabbing anything during Netflix’s Black Friday sale? Let us know in the comments.