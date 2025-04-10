Black Mirror Releases Nightmare Fueled Tamagotchi Like Game Called Thronglets

Black Mirror season 7 is here! Given that the show likes to experiment with Netflix’s latest and greatest features, it only seemed natural that the first video game would launch. That’s happened with the release of Black Mirror: Thronglets, a tie-in game to the new episode from director David Slade, Plaything.

Now we know a mobile game of some description has been on the way. Last week, we reported that Netflix had launched various ARGs and began teasing easter eggs. Of them, easter eggs came as a QR code in the Plaything poster that led to Google Play or the iOS App Store, teasing a new upcoming app. The page was effectively broken with graphics that didn’t look right, a description that made little sense, and the app’s name was TCK96. If you pre-registered, though, you got a notification this morning with the game’s new name: Black Mirror: Thonglets.

It’s worth including the old description of the game to see how it’s evolved:

“>>> NEVER SEEN BEFORE – Experience “experimental software” from 1996.

– Leaked to a fan forum back in mid-late 2000s but pulled down. (By who???)

– Recovered local copy from a forum mod’s laptop I was able to get at a (literal) fire sale. (Sorry about his house tho.)

– TCK96 disc features mostly company paperwork, but also a password-protected copy of an unreleased piece of software.

– Working to bundle with an emulator, and a 2007 interview where the leak is addressed.

– IYKYK >>> MORE INFO Recovered from a recently rediscovered internal backup disc leaked in the 2000s. Seems this was a higher up’s own personal ‘high pri’ backup disc? Cancellation memos etc. included though redacted. Must have been juicy if you redact documentation on your own backup?? Need to get the emulator/software stable before all features can be listed. Shocking they didn’t release it though, extremely advanced AI for its era. KEYWORDS

* Simulation

* Retro

* Experimental Software

* Emulator >>> LOOKING FOR LOCAL COPIES OF THE CONNECTED R. RETROSPECTIVE!! I have an old VHS of the TV doc and it’s degraded to the point I could only pull a few clips. From the interview, it seems pretty revealing?? Pls post clips on reddit if you have any. I have an alert set up. Pre-order to be the first to see this piece of British digital history! — SEO stuff so the right kind of people find this:

Black Mirror

Netflix Games

NETFLIX MEMBERSHIP REQUIRED

Weird software

Retro

Virtual pet

Tuckersoft

Emulator

Radical reclamation

GR0NTH strikes again — GR0NTH **** Cannot guarantee TCK96 app will run as expected on all devices. Emulator is independently developed. GR0NTH is an anon burner dedicated to archival and restoration efforts of digital ephemera and history. Copyright sucks: back up your stuff ****”

This game has been teased for months, with the Thonglets first appearing in an Easter egg at the VGAs last year. Of course, beyond being connected to Black Mirror in some description, we had no idea what the little creatures were.

On the surface, the game is a simple simulation game. You’re tasked with looking after a Thonglet, a little cute yellow creature resembling a Tamagotchi. From the outset, though, you can tell something is a little… off. Your goal is to keep your population of Thonglets, who can self-produce at a pretty rapid pace, happy by feeding, playing, and cleaning them. Things evolve quickly, and once you’re up and running, the game asks you, “Do you accept that you are accountable for your Thonglets’ growth and evolution?” – don’t try hitting the no button.

Here’s the new description:

“Cross over into the world of “Black Mirror” and experience “Thronglets,” the retro virtual pet simulation at the center of the Season 7 episode “Plaything.” These pixel art critters won’t just take over your phone; they could take over your life. “Thronglets” was originally developed in the 1990s as experimental software by legendary Tuckersoft programmer Colin Ritman (“Metl Hedd,” “Nohzdyve,” “Bandersnatch”). This isn’t a game; it’s a life-form whose biology is entirely digital. No emulator required. MORE THAN A PET SIMULATION Hatch and evolve hundreds of cute creatures: Thronglets! Feed, bathe and entertain them to watch them multiply. One becomes two, two becomes four, and so on. Soon there will be so many you’ll call them a Throng. VIRTUAL EVOLUTION As Thronglets evolve, so does the simulation, unlocking new tools, abilities, items and buildings — and much, much more. You may be surprised by your Thronglets! Evolve Thronglets at your own risk. TEST YOUR PERSONALITY Thronglets are curious and love to learn. Your actions and choices within this virtual world teach the Throng about you — and all of humankind. Once you’ve completed the experiment, share your personality test results to compare with friends on social media. >> HELLO? >> CAN YOU HEAR US? >> What is care? What is love? >> What is death? What is power? >> Do you have power? >> Why do you use your power in that way? > Perhaps it is a fault in your design.”

Of course, this isn’t just a simulation game… It’s a Black Mirror simulation game, so there are many twists, hidden Easter eggs, and tie-ins to the new episode. Oh, and the game is self-aware. It’s a mix of Tamagotchi, Gremlins, and KinitoPET.

For Black Mirror die-hards, the game also features lots of new lore for Tuckersoft. As Netflix describes it, “you can unlock hidden video fragments of the “Ritman Retrospective.” These elusive clips from a never-before-seen documentary about the enigmatic creator behind Thronglets, Colin Ritman, unveiled through a series of interviews with the head of Tuckersoft, Mohan Thakur.”

The game supports Netflix Achievements with 19 being on offer, including:

Just A Little Guy – Complete Act I

In Your Industrial Era – Complete Act II

The Wasteland – Complete the game

Maximalist – Maximise your Thonglet population in Act II

Path of Peace – Choose with care…

Boney Bridge – Chose pragmatically…

Hand-Reared – A helicopter parent, but for Thonglets

Who Wants to be a Billionaire? – Do you?

Risk-Averse – Babyproof your playthrough

Capitalist – Exploit them

Caretaker – Care for them

Environmentalist – Protect the world

Fighter – Fight for them

Gamer – Play them

Lover – Love them

Poet – Get creative

Preacher – Smite them

Ruler – Rule over them

Scientist – Examine them

Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, is behind the release. The studio has now worked on several game releases, including Oxenfree 1 and 2. The former is available on mobile and through the Games Beta on connected devices and desktop. The studio previously worked on a tie-in game for Mr. Robot.

How many Thonglets have you raised? Let us know in the comments down below.