Netflix Horror-Comedy ‘Vampires vs. The Bronx’ Everything We Know So Far

There’s a whole heap of horror coming your way this October, but adding a bit of laughter into the mix is the upcoming horror-comedy Vampires vs. The Bronx. We have everything you need to know about Vampires vs. The Bronx, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Vampires vs. The Bronx is an upcoming Netflix Original horror-comedy written and directed by Osmany Rodriguez. The production of the movie was handled by Broadway Video.

When is Vampires vs. The Bronx coming to Netflix?

Horror-comedy Vampires vs. The Bronx will be available to stream globally on Netflix on Friday, October 2nd, 2020.

What is the movie run time?

The total run-time for Vampires vs. The Bronx is 85 Minutes.

Certainly not a long film, but one that we imagine is filled with plenty of laughs.

What is the plot of Vampires vs. The Bronx?

A neighborhood in the Bronx is experiencing gentrification of the blood-sucking kind when a group of vampires descends upon them. It’s up to a group of local teens to save their neighborhood from the evil bloodsuckers.

Who are the cast members of Vampires vs. The Bronx?

The following are the confirmed cast members of Vampires vs. The Bronx:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Miguel Martinez Jaden Michael Paterson | NYC 22 | Wonderstruck Luis Acosta Gregory Diaz IV In the Heights | New Amsterdam | Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Rita Coco Jones Good Luck Charlie | Flock of Four | White Elephant Carmen Judy Marte Raising Victor Vargas | NYC 22 | On the Outs Alexis Adam David Thompson Godless | Glass | The Sinner Gloria Imani Lewis Eighth Grade | The Forty-Year-Old Version | Premature Papo Vladimir Cammano Brooklyn Nine-Nine | Runaways | Superstore Slim Germar Terrell Gardner Gotham | The Meyerowitz Stories | Orange Is the New Black TBA Sarah Gadon Enemy | Cosmopolis | Dracula Untold TBA Shea Whigham Take Shelter | Death Note | American Hustle TBA Method Man How High | Garden State | Method & Red TBA Chris Redd Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping | Jker | Disjointed TBA Jeremie Harris Legion | A Walk Among the Tombstones | Bushwick TBA The Kid Mero Desus & Mero | Star vs. the Forces of Evil | Neo Yokio

When and where did production begin on Vampires vs. The Bronx?

Many will be surprised to hear that principal photography for the horror-comedy began two years ago in August 2018.

It’s unclear when filming came to an end, but after post-production, it appears the film struggled to find a distributor.

It took until September 2020 for the movie to be taken off the ice when Netflix acquired the distribution rights in September 2020.

Can I stream Vampires vs. The Bronx in 4K UHD?

Certainly. 99% of the latest Originals are available to stream on Netflix in 4K.

To watch Vampires vs. The Bronx in 4K you will need a 4K device. You will also need a premium Netflix subscription and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

Are you looking forward to the release of Vampires vs. The Bronx on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!