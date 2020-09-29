What’s Coming to Netflix Canada in October 2020

September was a great month for new additions on Netflix Canada. October is also already lining up to be another fantastic new month for Netflix Canada. Packed to the rafters with new Originals, it’ll be hard to find yourself bored on Netflix Canada in October 2020.

We also have a more in-depth preview for the upcoming Netflix Originals arriving in October 2020.

Below isn’t the full number of titles coming to Netflix Canada in October 2020. We’ll continue to update you with all of the exciting new movies and tv series arriving soon.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 1st, 2020

All Because of You (2020) N – Malaysian romantic-comedy

– Malaysian romantic-comedy Bakugan: Battle Planet (Season 2) – Japanese anime.

– Japanese anime. BlacKkKlansman (2018) – Crime-drama from Spike Lee about the real-life story of a Black police officer who infiltrated the KKK.

– Crime-drama from Spike Lee about the real-life story of a Black police officer who infiltrated the KKK. Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire (2019) – Documentary.

– Documentary. Carmen Sandiego (Season 3) N – Animated adventures of the globe-trotting super thief.

– Animated adventures of the globe-trotting super thief. Familiar Wife (Season 1) – Romantic K-Drama Series.

– Romantic K-Drama Series. Food Wars (Season 2) – Japanese comedy anime.

– Japanese comedy anime. Good Morning, Veronica (Season 1) N – Brazilian crime-drama.

– Brazilian crime-drama. Journey of an African Colony (Season 1) – Documentary chronicling the story of the Nigerian men who paved the way for their country’s freedom.

– Documentary chronicling the story of the Nigerian men who paved the way for their country’s freedom. Kim’s Convenience (Season 4) – Candian/Korean comedy series.

– Candian/Korean comedy series. Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood (Season 1) N – German historical thriller that pits two rival Munich brewers against the other when the daughter of one falls in love with the heir of another.

– German historical thriller that pits two rival Munich brewers against the other when the daughter of one falls in love with the heir of another. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 2) – Animated short series based on the adventures of TMNT.

– Animated short series based on the adventures of TMNT. Rudy (1993) – Sports-Drama starring Sean Astin as Rudy, the boy who was told he was too small to play college football.

– Sports-Drama starring Sean Astin as Rudy, the boy who was told he was too small to play college football. So Undercover (2012) – Miley Cyrus stars as a private eye who’s hired by the FBI to investigate a college sorority.

– Miley Cyrus stars as a private eye who’s hired by the FBI to investigate a college sorority. Sword Art Online (Season 3) – Japanese anime.

– Japanese anime. The Negotiator (2018) – Action-thriller.

– Action-thriller. The Silence of the Lambs (1991) – Academy Award-winning drama starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins.

– Academy Award-winning drama starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins. The Wizard of Oz (1939) – Classic family-adventure starring Judy Garland as Dorothy, the Kansas girl who struggles to find her way home from the mysterious land of Oz.

– Classic family-adventure starring Judy Garland as Dorothy, the Kansas girl who struggles to find her way home from the mysterious land of Oz. The Worst Witch (Season 4) N – British fantasy drama.

– British fantasy drama. Turkish Dance School (2020) – Turkish dance drama.

– Turkish dance drama. Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) – Horror thriller.

– Horror thriller. I’m Leaving Now (2018) – Documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 2nd, 2020

A Chaster Marriage (2020) – Romantic-comedy.

– Romantic-comedy. Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020) N – Documentary about a daughter who is helping her father prepare for the end of his life.

– Documentary about a daughter who is helping her father prepare for the end of his life. Emily In Paris (Season 1) N – Fish out of water comedy starring Lily Collins as an American mid-western girl who gets her dream job in Paris.

– Fish out of water comedy starring Lily Collins as an American mid-western girl who gets her dream job in Paris. Oloture (2019) N – Nigerian crime-drama.

– Nigerian crime-drama. Serious Men (2020) N – Hindi comedy-drama.

– Hindi comedy-drama. Song Exploder (Volume 1) N – Music docu-series that take archival footage with artist interviews as they breakdown their songs note by note.

– Music docu-series that take archival footage with artist interviews as they breakdown their songs note by note. The Binding (2020) N – Italian supernatural-horror

– Italian supernatural-horror The Boy (2016) – Horror-Thriller.

– Horror-Thriller. Valkyrie (2008) – WW2 historical-drama starring Tom Cruise as Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg, a Nazi Officer who attempts to orchestrate the assassination of Adolf Hitler.

– WW2 historical-drama starring Tom Cruise as Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg, a Nazi Officer who attempts to orchestrate the assassination of Adolf Hitler. Vampires vs. the Bronx (2020) N – Comedy-horror adventure that sees a group of Brooklyn kids take on vampires invading their neighborhood.

– Comedy-horror adventure that sees a group of Brooklyn kids take on vampires invading their neighborhood. You’ve Got This (2020) N – Mexican romantic-comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 3rd, 2020

Good Games: The Beginning (2018) – Turkish sports-comedy.

– Turkish sports-comedy. Pat a Pat Camo (Season 1) – Korean children’s animated series.

– Korean children’s animated series. Qurious Como (Season 1) – Korean children’s animated series

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 4th, 2020

A Toot-Toot Cory Carson Halloween (2020) N – Children’s animated series

– Children’s animated series David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet (2020) N -A plea to the world’s population, David Attenborough leaves his witness statement to the world and what we can do to ensure its survival.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 5th, 2020

Thor: The Dark World (2013) – MCU sequel starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, Thor.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 6th, 2020

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019) – Music documentary chronicling the life and career of country musician Dolly Parton.

– Music documentary chronicling the life and career of country musician Dolly Parton. Starbeam (2020) N – Children’s animated superhero series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 7th, 2020

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol (Season 1) N – New weekly romantic K-Drama series.

– New weekly romantic K-Drama series. Hubie Halloween (2020) N – Adam Sandler stars in his latest Original comedy as Salem town weirdo Hubie. When his town is besieged by creatures of the night it’s up to Hubie to save the town.

– Adam Sandler stars in his latest Original comedy as Salem town weirdo Hubie. When his town is besieged by creatures of the night it’s up to Hubie to save the town. Funny People (2009) – Comedy-drama starring Adam Sandler as a terminally ill comedian who takes on a green performer under his wing.

– Comedy-drama starring Adam Sandler as a terminally ill comedian who takes on a green performer under his wing. Schitt’s Creek (Season 6) – Emmy award-winning series from Eugene and Dan Levy.

– Emmy award-winning series from Eugene and Dan Levy. To the Lake (Season 1) N – Russian sci-fi thriller

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 8th, 2020

Bigflo & Oil: Hip Hop Frenzy (2020) N – Inspiring and heartfelt documentary.

– Inspiring and heartfelt documentary. Tanda Tanya (2011) – Indonesian drama

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 9th, 2020

Deaf U (Season 1) N – Documentary series chronicling the journey of deaf students who attend Gallaudet University for the deaf and hard of hearing.

– Documentary series chronicling the journey of deaf students who attend Gallaudet University for the deaf and hard of hearing. Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 2) N – Animated spin-off that sees a team of teenage street racers that are hired to infiltrate a criminal gang.

– Animated spin-off that sees a team of teenage street racers that are hired to infiltrate a criminal gang. Ginny Weds Sunny (2020) N – Hindi romantic comedy.

– Hindi romantic comedy. Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (2020) N –

– The Haunting of Bly Manor (Season 1) N – The second installment of Michael Flanagan’s horror anthology series, with the adaptation of the Turn of the Screw.

– The second installment of Michael Flanagan’s horror anthology series, with the adaptation of the Turn of the Screw. The Forty-Year-Old Version (2020) N – Comedy-drama from Radha Black.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 12th, 2020

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Season 3) N – Final season of DreamWorks post-apocalyptic adventure.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 13th, 2020

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald (2018) – Second installment of J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter spin-off.

– Second installment of J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter spin-off. Oconauts & the Great Barrier Reef (2020) N – Family animated adventure.

– Family animated adventure. The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Season 1) N – Comedic reality series from Bert Kreischer.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 14th, 2020

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (2020) N – Documentary chronicling the lives and career of one of the hottest K-Pop groups on the planet, BLACKPINK.

– Documentary chronicling the lives and career of one of the hottest K-Pop groups on the planet, BLACKPINK. Rooting for Roona (2020) N – Bengali documentary short.

– Bengali documentary short. The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo (2020) N – Mexican drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 15th, 2020

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (2020) N – Family comedy starring Tom Felton.

– Family comedy starring Tom Felton. Polly Pocket (Season 1) – Children’s animated series.

– Children’s animated series. Social Distance (Season 1) N – Anthology series

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 16th, 2020

Dream Home Makeover (Season 1) N – Reality home-makeover series.

– Reality home-makeover series. Grand Army (Season 1) N – Drama series chronicling the lives of five Brooklyn high-school teenagers who must deal with the struggles of race, sexual identity, and life.

– Drama series chronicling the lives of five Brooklyn high-school teenagers who must deal with the struggles of race, sexual identity, and life. La Revolution (Season 1) N – Bloody French drama with an alternate take on the history of the French revolution.

– Bloody French drama with an alternate take on the history of the French revolution. Someone Has to Die (Season 1) N – Spanish thriller that sees a young bachelor cause a stir upon his return home when his family discovers he has a boyfriend.

– Spanish thriller that sees a young bachelor cause a stir upon his return home when his family discovers he has a boyfriend. The Last Kids on Earth (Book 3) N – The third installment of Netflix’s beloved animated post-apocalyptic series.

– The third installment of Netflix’s beloved animated post-apocalyptic series. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020) N – Biographical drama based on the real trial of the Chicago 7 starring Eddie Redmayne and Sacha Baron Cohen.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 19th, 2020

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N – Crime-docuseries.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 20th, 2020

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) – English adaptation of the beloved Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, starring Claire Foy.

– English adaptation of the beloved Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, starring Claire Foy. The Magic School Bus Rides Again: The Frizz Connection (Season 1) N – Children’s animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 21st, 2020

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019) – Nature docuseries focused on safe water, and what humanity can do to preserve it.

– Nature docuseries focused on safe water, and what humanity can do to preserve it. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Season 3) N – Talk show host legend David Letterman interviews his next round of guests.

– Talk show host legend David Letterman interviews his next round of guests. Rebecca (2020) N – Mystery romance starring Lily James and Armie Hammer as a newlywed couple who are haunted by the shadow of the husband’s former wife, Rebecca.

– Mystery romance starring Lily James and Armie Hammer as a newlywed couple who are haunted by the shadow of the husband’s former wife, Rebecca. Strange But True (2019) – Thriller

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 22nd, 2020

Cadaver (2020) N – Norwegian horror-thriller

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 23rd, 2020

Barbarians (Season 1) N – German historical drama based on the Roman’s failed campaign of Germania.

– German historical drama based on the Roman’s failed campaign of Germania. Move (2020) N – French drama.

– French drama. Over the Moon (2020) N – Animated musical about a genius little girl who builds a rocket to the moon in the hopes of meeting a mythical moon goddess.

– Animated musical about a genius little girl who builds a rocket to the moon in the hopes of meeting a mythical moon goddess. Perdida (Season 1) N – Spanish Thriller.

– Spanish Thriller. The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) N – Drama series starring Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, a Chess-playing prodigy who struggles with drug addiction.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 27th, 2020

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 4) N – Children’s animated adventure series.

– Children’s animated adventure series. Blood of Zeus (Season 1) N – Fantasy adventure anime series based on the mythical Greek Olympic gods.

– Fantasy adventure anime series based on the mythical Greek Olympic gods. Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (2020) N – Documentary following the story of tennis legend Guillermo Vilas.

– Documentary following the story of tennis legend Guillermo Vilas. The Front Runner (2018) – Biographical drama starring Hugh Jackman as U.S. Senator Gary Hart.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 28th, 2020

Holidate (2020) N – Romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts and Frances Fisher.

– Romantic comedy starring Emma Roberts and Frances Fisher. Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) N – Polish horror-thriller.

– Polish horror-thriller. Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020) N – Archeology Documentary following a team of experts who unearth the incredible artifacts of an ancient tomb in Saqqara, Egypt.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 29th, 2020

You Animal! (2020) N – Animated Filipino romantic-comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix Canada on October 30th, 2020

His House (2020) N – British horror-thriller.

– British horror-thriller. Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4) N – Travel docuseries.

– Travel docuseries. Suburra: Blood on Rome (Season 3) N – Final season of the Italian crime-drama.

– Final season of the Italian crime-drama. The Day of the Lord (2020) N – Mexican horror-thriller.

What are you most excited to watch on Netflix Canada in October 2020? Let us know in the comments below!