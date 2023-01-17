‘Doona!’ the Netflix K-Drama Adaptation of ‘The Girl Downstairs’ Season 1: What We Know So Far

Studio Dragon is busy working on Netflix’s next smash hit k-drama series, the adaptation of the popular webtoon The Girl Downstairs. Starring Bae Suzy as Lee Doo Na, the exciting new k-drama is still filming but could be coming to Netflix in October 2023. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about the first season of The Girl Downstairs on Netflix.

The Girl Downstairs is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic k-drama and adaptation of the popular webtoon of the same name. The series is directed by Lee Jeong Hyo, who previously worked on the extremely popular k-dramas Crash Landing on You, Romance is a Bonus Book, and Life on Mars.

Studio Dragon is the production team behind the k-drama who have previously made shows for Netflix such as Love Alarm, My Holo Love, Sweet Home, and more.

When is the Netflix release date?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the K-Drama, however, we’re hearing that the k-drama has a preliminary release date of October 13th, 2023.

Release dates are subject to change until we’ve had official confirmation from Netflix.

What is the plot of The Girl Downstairs?

The synopsis for The Girl Downstairs has been sourced from the webtoon:

When Joon moves into his new apartment on his first day of college, he wasn’t expecting beautiful ex-celebrity Duna to be living downstairs. Joon tries to avoid her at first but finds himself growing more and more curious about her mysterious life.

Who are the cast members of The Girl Downstairs?

Former Miss A member Bae Suzy, who has previously acted in two Netflix Originals Start-Up and Vagabond, has been cast in the lead role of The Girl Downstairs as Lee Doo Na.

Yang Se Jong has been cast in the lead role of Lee Won Joon. Prior to being cast in The Girl Downstairs, Yang Se Jong has only starred in one Netflix Original series, My Country: The New Age. He is also well known for acting in popular dramas Thirty But Seventeen and Dr. Romantic.

Lee Yoo Bi’s casting as an unnamed supporting role means the actress will make her Netflix Original debut. Her previous lead roles have been in dramas such as Somehow 18, Pinocchio, and A Poem a Day.

What is the production status of The Girl Downstairs?

Current Production Status: Filming (Last Update: 15/09/2022)

Filming was ongoing for the drama as recently as September 14th, 2022.

Filming is expected to end by mid-February 2023.

What is the episode count for The Girl Downstairs?

It has been confirmed there will be a total of eight episodes. Runtimes are yet to be revealed.

