‘Ugly Betty’ Returning to Netflix US in August 2023

All four seasons of Ugly Betty are headed back to Netflix in the United States on August 1st, 2023.

Ugly Betty is an ABC series based on the Colombian telenovela Yo soy Betty, la fea that aired from 2006 to 2010.

Article continues below...



It centers on Betty Suarez, played by America Ferrera, who defies stereotypes to become an assistant at Mode, a high-end fashion magazine. Despite initial challenges, Betty eventually wins over both her both friends and adversaries within the fashion world.

85 episodes across four seasons were released in total and streamed on Netflix for a period of time. According to NewonNetflix.info, Netflix US previously held the rights to the show until January 5th, 2015.

Now, eight years later, the show will be back on Netflix alongside its other streaming home Hulu.

The news of Ugly Betty hitting Netflix comes at a time when the streaming service has been leaning more heavily into licensed titles as of late. As we’ve been covering relentlessly for the past ten years, distributors and studios have slowly pulled back from licensing to Netflix to stock their own fledgling. With financial pressures on Hollywood (and the strike(s) to boot), licensing has become more prevalent again.

Disney was one of the biggest distributors that wouldn’t license anymore, but that position is now softening.

Other recently licensed content to Netflix US include Suits seasons 1-8 from Universal Television, S.W.A.T. seasons 1-4 from Sony Television Pictures, and Insecure seasons 1-4 from HBO (plus other HBO titles like Ballers coming down the line).

Will other regions of Netflix receive Ugly Betty?

Despite implications that the show might come to Netflix globally, Netflix has confirmed to us that it will only be in the United States.

Netflix’s US Twitter account has also been the only social account to Tweet about it too.

All four seasons of Ugly Betty are coming to Netflix (in The US) — one week from today! pic.twitter.com/lUIy0fn8Ar — Netflix (@netflix) July 25, 2023

If it doesn’t arrive on Netflix internationally, Disney+ is currently the streaming home for all four seasons in all international territories.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix in the US in August 2023, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.