Netflix K-Drama ‘Juvenile Justice’ Coming to Netflix in January 2022

2022 is due to get off to a busy start for K-Dramas on Netflix with the upcoming release of the exciting new drama series Juvenile Justice. Starring Hyena’s Kim Hye Soo, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Juvenile Justice, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Juvenile is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime-drama series directed by Jong Jong Chan and is written by screenwriter Kim Min Sook.

When is the Juvenile Justice season 1 Netflix release date?

It has been revealed by Netflix during the TUDUM even that Juvenile Justice is coming to Netflix sometime in January 2021. We haven’t been given an exact release date, but we expect to learn more soon.

What is the plot of Juvenile Justice?

A judge who is infamously known for their dislike towards juveniles becomes the newly appointed judge of a juvenile court in the Yeonhwa District. A victim of juvenile crime in her youth, she faces various cases involving juvenile delinquents and other youths, which helps her discover what it truly means to be an adult.

Who are the cast members of Juvenile Justice?

Kim Hye Soo of Hyena will lead the series as our infamous Judge Shim Eun Seok. The actress made a triumphant return to TV after four years away, and to this day is still one of the most popular South Korean actresses, having started her career as a child actor in the late 1980s.

Kim Mu Yeol was most recently seen in Netflix’s South Korean sci-fi epic Space Sweepers, which was loved by fans all across the world.

The main roles of Juvenile Justice have been confirmed:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before Shim Eun Seok Kim Hye Soo Signal | The Queen of Office | Hyena Cha Tae Joo Kim Mu Yeol My Beautiful Bride | Bad Guys: City of Evil | Forgotten Kang Won Joong Lee Sung Min Money Game | Memory | Misaeng: Incomplete Life

All of the supporting roles of Juvenile Justice have also been confirmed:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before Na Geun Hee Lee Jung Eun Law School | Once Again | My Holo Love Go Kang Shik Park Jong-Hwan Green Fever | The Lover | Fanfare Woo Soo Mi Park Ji Yun Miss Ma, Nemesis | Sweet Enemy | Life Seo Bum Shin Jae Hwi Half Fifty | 3 AM | Class of Lies TBA Kim Chan Hyung The Prison | Twenty | Alien + People

Are you looking forward to the release of Juvenile Justice on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!