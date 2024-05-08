‘Parenthood’ Returning to Netflix in Select Regions in June 2024

Starring Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard, and Monica Potter among a huge ensemble cast, Parenthood left our screens in 2015 following its six-season run with over 100 episodes under its belt and still remains a fan-favorite. All of these episodes are coming to Netflix in select regions on June 1st, 2024.

Parenthood, which aired on NBC between 2010 and 2015, is based on the 1989 movie of the same name by Ron Howard and is about three generations of Bravermans living in Berkeley, California.

The news of Parenthood won’t come as a complete surprise to those who are avid followers of our website. We reported back in January 2024 that the show was among many licensed titles Netflix had lined up for release throughout the year, with each set to arrive on Netflix in different locations. Other shows included Psych, Law & Order, and NCIS.

What regions of Netflix will get Parenthood?

We don’t have complete specifics on what regions will get Parenthood. Still, we imagine it’ll be similar to the rollout of House M.D., which arrived in most international territories in February 2024 with a few exceptions. Over 33 countries received that show, and given that it’s the same distributor, we suspect it’ll be a similar rollout.

We’ve confirmed that Netflix Canada and Australia are due to get the series, and some European Netflixers have also reached out to confirm that the date or title is showing up where they live.

Our friends at Netflix Portal also confirmed via Twitter/X that the series will be released in Brazil and other Latin American countries.

We’re not expecting the series to be on Netflix UK or the United States as part of this new licensing round, but we wouldn’t rule it out ever coming either. Parenthood’s last stint on Netflix in the US was between December 2015 and its eventual removal in September 2019.

The removal came hard for most, as the show was a popular hit for the streamer. Our article alone had hundreds of comments mourning the departure. Where can you stream Parenthood instead of Netflix? All six seasons currently reside on Hulu. While Netflix US isn’t set to get Parenthood now, they’ve received thousands of licensed TV episodes in 2024 so far, with plenty more on the way.

The show has never been streamed on Netflix in the UK.

Are you looking forward to Parenthood streaming on Netflix? Do you hope that the show gets added to the service where you live? Let us know in the comments down below.