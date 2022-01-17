New K-Dramas on Netflix in February 2022

January 2022 was a great way to kick start the new year, and February 2022 is already shaping up to be another excellent and exciting month for K-Drama fans on Netflix.

In case you missed it we have also been keeping track of all of the K-Dramas coming to Netflix in January 2022.

N = Netflix Original

New K-Drama Movie on Netflix in February 2022

Love and Leashes (2022) N

Director: Park Hyun Jin

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Seo Hyun, Lee Jun Young, Kim Bo R

While the name comes with a raunchy punch, don’t expect to see the same level of steaminess and kink like 50 Shades of Grey or 365 Days. However, we do think the name alone of Love and Leashes will be enough to catch the interest of many subscribers from around the world.

Despite his straight-laced, cold, and blunt demeanor, Jung Ji Hoo is still adored by his female co-workers. One day, his co-worker Ji Woo, mistakenly opens a package of Ji Hoo’s, accidentally revealing for all the world to see one of his sexual fetishes. Passing it off as owning a pet, in secret, Ji Hoo and Ji Woo arrange a contract, that begins a racy romance and the indulgence of Ji Hoo’s fetish for slave/master fantasies.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in February 2022

Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Romantic, Comedy, | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Tae Ri, Bona, Choi Hyun Wook, Lee Joo Myung

Netflix Premiere Date: Saturday, February 12th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

Netflix’s next weekly tvN drama will be a flash to the past of life in the early 2000s. We expect the drama to be extremely popular this spring, and ratings hit.

The dreams of two young people are crushed by an overwhelming financial crisis in the 1990s. But when they reunite at the ages of 25 and 21, the spirited pair finds friendship and affection in times of adversity as they venture into adulthood together.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in February 2022

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Fantasy, Romantic | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Na Ra, Lee Joon, Gong Seung Yeon, Jung Jin Young

Netflix Finale Date: Sunday, February 6th, 2022

While Bulgasal hasn’t been a smash hit with the ratings on tvN, the series has still performed extremely well on Netflix. With half the season left to go, there’s still plenty of time to attract an even bigger audience for the k-drama.

Over 600 years ago, Dan Hwal while working under the Joseon Dynasty as a military official is turned into a bulgasal, a mythical creature cursed with immortality that is forced to feed off human blood. Several hundred years later, Dan Hwal runs into Min Sang Woon, a former bulgasal, who was reincarnated as a human and fled into hiding, but her life of secrecy is now at threat. In the shadows, Ok Eul Tae, another bulgasal, has spent his immortal life acquiring wealth and uses his vast fortune to manipulate politicians, businessmen, and the media, making him one of the most powerful figures in Korea.

