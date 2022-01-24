‘Murder Mystery 2’: Netflix Adds 8 New Cast Members to Sequel

Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Mélanie Laurent are among the new roster of cast members Netflix has just announced will be appearing in the sequel to the Adam Sandler and Jenifer Aniston led movie, Murder Mystery.

The first movie was a big pull for Netflix with it pulling in 83 million accounts in the first 28 days with 30.9 million doing so in the first 72 hours. Up until Netflix switched its viewership metrics, the movie was the fifth most-viewed title by accounts.

Murder Mystery was soon given a sequel which is going to be set in Hawaii as well as Paris and the Caribbean with Jeremy Garelick taking over director duties from Kyle Newacheck.

New Cast Members for Murder Mystery 2

So let’s dig into the brand new cast members.

Among the new cast members include (left to right on the cast grid below is:

Mark Strong (1917, Shazam!)

Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Jett)

Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds, Netflix’s Oxygen)

Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids, Bad Moms)

Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, The Big Sick)

Enrique Arce (Knightfall, Netflix’s Money Heist where he played Arturo Román)

Zurin Villanueva (Detroit, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Goldwyn (Ghost, Netflix’s Chambers)

We don’t yet have any character details for characters any of these actors are playing but as soon as we do, we’ll keep you posted.

Returning Cast Members for Murder Mystery 2

Beyond Adam Sandler coming back to play Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston returning to play Audrey Spitz, we now know that both Adeel Akhtar and John Kani will both be reprising their roles in the sequel.

Adeel Akhtar will once again be playing The Maharajah and John Kani will be once again playing Colonel Ulenga.

Production on the sequel movie got underway on January 17th with the DailyMail getting some first look pictures of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on set.

Filming has started on #MuderMystery2 in Hawaii! The sequel will see the return of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. (via @DailyMailCeleb) pic.twitter.com/PNS2DdW0d2 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 17, 2022

For more on the sequel, visit our Murder Mystery 2 preview post.

Let us know if you’re excited for the sequel in the comments down below.