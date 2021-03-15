Netflix K-Drama ‘Love Alarm’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

After nineteen long months of waiting, the second season of Love Alarm has already been and gone. But with the second season now over, it begs the question of whether a third season is happening. We’re still waiting for confirmation from Netflix, but it’s up for debate on whether or not Love Alarm is returning for season 3.

Love Alarm is a Netflix Original romantic K-Drama based on the webtoon of the same name by author Chon Kye-Young. The series became the fourth full Netflix Original series from South Korea and is arguably only second in popularity to zombie-horror series Kingdom.

Love Alarm Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 15/03/2021)

To no one’s surprise, Netflix hasn’t announced if Love Alarm will be returning for a third season. For now, Netflix can be forgiven as the second season only just landed recently.

Renewal can take several days or up to several months before we learn whether or not an Original has been renewed.

Does Love Alarm need to return for a third season?

There is no denying that fans would love to see more of Love Alarm. But does the series need a third season? We can argue the case for both sides.

No Love Alarm shouldn’t return

On the no side of things, you could argue that Love Alarm ended on a positive note, Jojo and Hye Young finally come together as a couple, with each of their Love Alarms ringing for each other. Meanwhile, Sun Oh still has feelings for Jojo but is persisting with his new relationship with girlfriend Yook Jo, determined that one day he will ring her Love Alarm.

Yes Love Alarm should return

A third season could explore the relationships between our new respective couples. Despite Hye Young’s alarm ringing for Jojo, she still ponders the idea of whether or not she would have rung his Love Alarm without the use of the shield. Regardless, the pair clearly love each other, but Jojo’s insecurities about the shield could cause some tension in the relationship.

As for Sun Oh, a third season could further explore his growing relationship with Yook Jo. There’s also the fact that the webtoon on which the series is based is still ongoing.

Overall, we’d be happy for either scenario. Sometimes things are better left unsaid, and leave what remains to the audience’s imagination as not every question needs an answer. And, of course, if a third season were to happen then great, more Love Alarm!

Love Alarm season 3 Netflix release date?

If we are to assume Love Alarm is renewed for a third season we can begin to speculate on a potential season 3 release date.

Thanks to the global pandemic, the release of season 2 was pushed back to 2021. In total the wait between seasons 1 and 2 was nineteen months. If Love Alarm does return we aren’t expecting to see such a long wait.

It must be noted that the growing popularity of Song Kang may impact filming dates. The actor is in high demand and has already been a familiar face to subscribers on Netflix.

Would you like to see a third season of Love Alarm on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!