‘The One’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

Did you match with The One? Howard Overman’s latest sci-fi drama only just dropped on Netflix, but already millions of subscribers from around the world have binged the series. We were left with plenty of questions, but our biggest is has The One been renewed for season 2 by Netflix? Not just yet, but there’s plenty to suggest we could see the return of The One sometime in the near future.

The One is a Netflix Original sci-fi crime series created by Howard Overman and based on the novel of the same name by author John Marrs. Overman was the creator behind the Channel 4 series Misfits and was also behind the creation of the modern adaptation of H.G. Wells’ War of the Worlds.

The One Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

The first season of The One only just arrived on Netflix on March 12th, which means it’s still too early for the streaming service to announce the future of the series.

Renewal can take as little as a week to several months, but we’d expect to learn more about the renewal of The One within several weeks.

The One has already made an immediate impact on Netflix, which will go a long way towards the series renewal. At the time of writing The One has been available to stream for four days and has already made it to second in the US top 10 lists.

Not only has The One made it into the US top 10 list, but also the top 10’s of 71 countries from around the world! It only took two days since the series was released for it to take the number one spot on Netflix UK.

The One has clearly shown to be an extremely popular series around the world, so we’re more than hopeful for its renewal.

What to expect from The One season 2?

Will Kate and Sebastian start an affair?

One of the revelations revealed about The One is siblings can be matched with the same person due to genetic traits inherited from their parents. This is exactly what has happened between Kate, Sophia, and Sophia’s brother Sebastian.

Sebastian has returned Barcelone for his wedding, but he has also invited Kate to attend with Sophia. Kate loves Sophia, but her complicated feelings for Sebastian could spark a disastrous affair.

Who will Hannah be matched with?

If it wasn’t for Hannah’s own paranoia, her partner Mark would never have met his match in Megan. In the end, Mark chose Hannah, but upon hearing, Megan intended to return to Australia clearly upset him, but Megan isn’t finished with the pair just yet. Once again Hannah is the cause of her own downfall when she returns Megan’s sports bra to her. While giving Megan a farewell hug, it gave Megan the opportunity to take a hair from Hannah.

As Hannah has never been matched, Megan has taken it upon herself to do it for her. If Hannah’s match is found this will only complicate her relationship with Mark further as the pair just found out that Hannah is pregnant.

There is a chance that Hannah may not be matched with anyone, which would only make her more insecure.

Will the truth about Ben be revealed?

Kate is determined to prove Rebecca’s guilt, while Rebecca is more determined than ever to hold on to her power as CEO of The One.

With the truth about Ben looming over her head, there are very few people who know the truth about what happened that night. James’ knowledge of what happened to Ben is his biggest defense against Rebecca, but at the same time, that knowledge could also be his downfall.

If James makes any attempt to turn on Rebecca it could be him that soon winds up being found in a river.

Rebecca is intelligent but not infallible. She will make a mistake somewhere, and Kate will be ready to pounce.

Will the truth about The One be revealed?

Kate can’t prove Rebecca murdered Ben, but she is at the heart of one of the biggest scandals facing The One. If Rebecca doesn’t reveal to the world that siblings can match with the same person, and they themselves can match with both siblings, then Kate could use it as firepower towards her takedown of Rebecca…

When is The One season 2 Netflix release date?

This entirely depends on the renewal of the series but assuming The One is renewed we can begin to speculate.

Filming for the first season took place between December 2019 and June 2020. It must be noted that production of the first season would have been impacted by the global pandemic, so filming for season 2 is unlikely to last half a year.

At the very least, we aren’t expecting to see The One return to Netflix in 2021, and we’ll likely be waiting until the second half of 2022 for season 2.

Would you like to see a second season of The One on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!