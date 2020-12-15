Netflix K-Drama ‘Lovestruck in the City’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer and Episode Release Dates

2020 has been full of surprises, and with little time left until 2021, we’ve been gifted with the surprise of a new K-Drama series, Lovestruck in the City, coming to Netflix in December. We have everything you need to know about the first season of Lovestruck in the City, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Lovestruck in the City is an upcoming licensed Netflix Original romantic K-Drama series, written by Jung Hyun Jung and directed by Park Shin Woo. The series will be only the second series from Daum Kakao TV to be a licensed Original on Netflix.

When is the Lovestruck in the City Netflix release date?

The first episode of Lovestruck in the City is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, 22nd December 2020.

Lovestruck in the City will have a total of 12 episodes available to stream, with new episodes arriving every Tuesday and Friday until its series finale on Friday, January 29th, 2021.

Each episode is significantly shorter than most K-Dramas at only 30 minutes.

Lovestruck in the City episode release schedule

Episodes of Love in the City will be available to stream on Daum Kakoa TV in South Korea. Episodes of the series will be available to stream on Netflix on the same day.

Episode Daum Kakoa Release Netflix Release Date 1 22/12/2020 22/12/2020 2 25/12/2020 25/12/2020 3 29/12/2020 29/12/2020 4 01/01/2021 01/01/2021 5 05/01/2021 05/01/2021 6 08/01/2021 08/01/2021 7 12/01/2021 12/01/2021 8 15/01/2021 15/01/2021 9 19/01/2021 19/01/2021 10 22/01/2021 22/01/2021 11 26/01/2021 26/01/2021 12 29/01/2021 29/01/2021

What is the plot of Lovestruck in the City?

The official synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Lovestruck in the City is a realistic portrayal of young people who pursue romance and happiness while struggling to get by in a busy, competitive urban environment. Park Jae Won is an honest man, a passionate architect and a lover of city alleyways. His hobby is collecting more hobbies. A romantic at heart, he cannot forget a certain woman. This thief of his heart and his camera had disappeared like a fleeting midsummer night’s dream. Lee Eun Oh is an ordinary woman who temporarily reinvents herself as the spontaneous and free-spirited Yun Seon Ah. She takes off to a remote place on an impulse and falls in love with Jae-won under this new identity.

Who are the cast members of Lovestruck in the City?

Below is all of the cast members currently confirmed to star in Lovestruck in the City:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Park Jae Won Ji Chang Wook The K2 | Empress Ki | Warrior Baek Dong Soo Lee Eun Oh / Yoon Sun Ah Kim Ji Won Arthdal Chronicles | Mr. Sunshine | Descendants of the Sun Choi Gyung Joon Kim Min Seok Because This is My First Life | Defendant | Aftermath Seo Rin So Yu Yeon Dr. Romantic | My Healing Love | Not Alright, But It’s Alright Kang Gun Ryu Kyung Soo Itaewon Class | Confession | Two Weeks Sun Young Han Ji Eun Be Melodramactic | Five Enough | 100 Days My Prince Oh Dong Shik Choi Min Ho Somehow 18 | Drinking Solo | Mrs. Cop 2

