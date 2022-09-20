‘Sweet Home’ Season 2 Netflix: BIBI Departs Role and Everything We Know So Far

Sweet Home got off to a rip-roaring and bloody start to life on Netflix. Despite this, it’s taken 18 months for Netflix to officially confirm that season 2 is now in production. Alongside the season 2 announcement, Netflix has also revealed that a third of Sweet Home is also on the way. Here’s everything we know so far about Sweet Home season 2 on Netflix.

Sweet Home is a Netflix Original horror K-Drama series, based on the webtoon comic of the same name by Yongchan Hwang. The series is produced by Studio Dragon, who has also been responsible for other popular K-Dramas such as My Holo Love, Love Alarm, Arthdal Chronicles, and Crash Landing on You.

Sweet Home Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 15/06/2022)

We’re eighteen months on since the release of Sweet Home on Netflix, and finally, the streamer has confirmed that Sweet Home will return for its second season, and is officially in production.

In March 2022 we previously reported that several images on the Instagram page of Song Kang’s manager confirmed renewal. There was some debate about the legitimacy of the image, but that no longer matters as the series will be returning.

Season 3 of Sweet Home is confirmed

Fans will be delighted to learn that Sweet Home has also been renewed for a third season.

The video description states that “seasons 2&3 now in production.” This heavily suggests filming could be done back to back for both seasons, with a small break likely to take place in between.

How did Sweet Home perform?

The popularity of an Original can greatly impact the time it takes Netflix to announce the renewal of a series. It can often take Netflix several weeks, or even several months before renewal is announced, as is evident with Sweet Home.

Sweet Home performed well across the globe on Netflix in the first month of its release by breaking into at least 32 different top t0 lists. In particular Sweet Home was able to reach number one on Netflix in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The series has made it into the US top ten. With Sweet Home reaching the US top ten, this would have greatly increased the series’ chances of being renewed.

What to expect from Sweet Home season 2?

The season finale of Sweet Home left us with plenty to ponder for season 2.

What happened to Sang-Wook?

Prior to the final moments of season 1, we last saw Sang-Wook dying in a pool of his own blood after attempting to help Yu Ri. The last twist of the season was Cha Hyun Soo awakening in the military van, being driven by a scarless Sang-Wook.

One of two things could have possibly happened to Sang Wook. Firstly, Sang Wook has either undergone his own metamorphosis and is currently in the Golden Hour before he transforms into a monster. Secondly, we last saw Myeong making an escape in a military van after being defeated by Cha Hyun Soo, and as his powers appear to be taking possession of other humans, he could have taken control of Sang Wook’s body.

Is Eun Hyuk dead?

In the moments before Green Homes collapsed, Eun Hyuk began to bleed the same way an infected would. Despite being buried under the rubble of the apartment block, if Eun Hyuk is going through his own metamorphosis, any regenerative abilities could save his life.

The trigger for Eun Hyuk turning could be his desire to keep his broken family together. Despite not being the biological brother of Eun Yoo, he still feels responsible for his sister’s welfare.

Yi Kyung on the hunt for Cha Hyun Soo?

Yi Kyung spent a large part of the first season trying to figure out what happened to her fiance, Nam Sang Won. Despite not upholding her end of the deal with the military, Yi Kyung has now joined them, and will likely be on the hunt for Cha Hyun Soo. If she can capture Cha Hyun Soo, she may finally learn of her fiance’s fate.

What will happen to the remaining survivors?

Only a small handful of survivors made it out of Green Homes alive. With the promise of shelter and a safe haven, it’s more than likely the survivor’s next home won’t be very safe for long. Eun Hyuk made it clear that the military cannot guarantee safety, as they cannot stop survivors from turning into monsters.

Eun Soo has feelings for Cha Hyun Soo, so a future tragic or happy reunion could be on the cards.

Cast News for Sweet Home Season 2

We previously reported that actress and K-Pop artist BIBI (Kim Hyung-seo) had been confirmed to star in the second season of Sweet Home, however, we have recently learned that she has stepped down from the role and left the cast.

The reason for her departure is due to scheduling conflicts, and the role is now being filmed with a different actor.

NETFLIX confirmed the news of #BIBI stepping down from #SweetHome2. "She's on preparing stage but inevitably cancelled due to timing issues, including the shooting sched. Currently the role is being filmed w/ other actor & we can't tell you the names for now" #KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/8kfGP9wQ0W — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) September 20, 2022

Sweet Home season 2 Netflix release date

With production officially confirmed we can now begin to speculate when season 2 will be released on Netflix.

The filming for season 1 took eight months, lasting from June 2019 to February 2020. If we are to assume that production has only just begun in June 2022, then this means filming may not end until February 2023. However, this also means that we could be waiting until December 2023 for the return of Sweet Home.

Predicted Release Date: Late 2023

Would you like to see a second season of Sweet Home on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!