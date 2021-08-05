Netflix Miniseries ‘Clickbait’: Everything We Know So Far

Arriving on Netflix at the end of August is the highly exciting Original miniseries we know as Clickbait. The crime drama is set to explore the dangers of social media, something the world currently knows all too well. We have everything you need to know about Clickbait, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Clickbait is an upcoming Netlfix Original crime-drama miniseries created by Tony Ayres and Christian White. The series is produced by Matchbox Pictures, Tony Ayres Productions, and Heyday Television. Across the eight episodes, directing duties have been split amongst Brad Anderson, Emma Freeman, Ben Young, and Laura Besley.

When is the Clickbait Netflix release date?

The wait for Clickbait isn’t long now, as the miniseries arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, August 25th, 2021.

What is the plot of Clickbait?

Loving and doting father Nick Brewer mysteriously vanishes, only to one day appear online. Badly beaten, and holding a card that declares “I abuse women. at 5 million views, I do.” Has Nick declared his guilt for crimes his wife never knew about? Or has he been set up for something far more sinister? Nick’s wife and sister are in a race against time to save him, but as uncover secrets to Nick’s past, perhaps he isn’t the man they thought they knew after all.

Who are the cast members of Clickbait?

The cast of Clickbait is not small by any means:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Emma Beesley Jessica Collins Zero Dark Thirty | Revolution | Person of Interest Ethan Brewer Camaron Engels R#J | American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules | Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave Kai Brewer Jaylin Fletcher Snowpiercer | Law & Order: Organized Crime | Saturday Church Curtis Hamilton Motell Gyn Foster Marriage Story | Anya | A Dog’s Way Home Sophie Brewer Betty Gabriel The Purge: Election Year | Get Out | Good Girls Revolt Nick Brewer Adrian Grenier Entourage | The Devil Wears Prada | Drive Me Crazy Simon Oxley Daniel Henshall Snowtown | Okja | Ghost in the Shell Pia Brewer Zoe Kazan Ruby Sparks | The Big Sick | The Ballad of Buster Scruggs Ben Park Abraham Lim The Boys | The Fix | The Glee Project Matt Aldin Ian Meadows A Moody Christmas | Dead Lucky | The Wrong Girl Roshan Amir Phoenix Raei Stateless | The Heights | Wentworth Prison Andrea Brewer Elizabeth Alexander Seven Deadly Sins | Time Trax | The Killing off Angel Street Dawn Gleed Becca Lish Orange Is the New Black | Doug | The Blacklist Jeannine Murphy Kate Lister The Reef: Stalked | Bad Mothers | SeaChange Zach De Luca Steve Mouzakis Where the Wild Things Are | The Suicide Theory | Prison Break

What is the total episode count?

We have full confirmation that there will be a total of eight episodes. Runtimes haven’t been confirmed.

All eight episodes will be available to stream upon release.

When and where did the production of Clickbait take place?

Principal photography began in late 2019, starting on December 5th. Filming was delayed multiple times due to the dangers of the global pandemic, which is why filming didn’t come to an end until March 15th, 2021.

Clickbait has been in post-production since March.

All of the filming took place in various locations around Victoria, Australia, such as;

Melbourne

Broadmeadows

Fitzroy

Docklands Studios

Coburg

