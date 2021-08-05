K-Drama ‘Hotel Del Luna’ Coming to Netflix US in September 2021

Despite becoming a major home for K-Drama content in recent years, Netflix US missed out on the smash-hit title of Hotel Del Luna in 2019. It may have taken almost two years, but K-Drama fans can rejoice as Hotel Del Luna is making its way to Netflix US in September 2021.

Hotel Del Luna is a popular K-Drama series that aired on the South Korean television station tvN. The series has outperformed all of its competitors this year, becoming the eighth-highest-rated Korean drama in cable television history. Starring in the series is the popular South Korean artist IU, who previously starred in Korean Original Persona. IU’s fellow co-star, Yeo Jin-Goo, previously starred in Orange Marmalade and Circle.

Situated in downtown Seoul, is the rustic and old Hotel Del Luna. CEO of Hotel Del Luna is Jang Man Wol, after making an error many years ago, she has been trapped within the hotel. Despite her beauty, her personality is waning as she is fickle and greedy. Koo Chan-sung, a perfectionist and incredible level-headed individual, is the youngest employee of a multinational hotel corporation to become an assistant manager. When an expected case is brought before Koo Chan-sung, he is assigned as the manager of Hotel Del Luna. To the surprise of Koo Chan-sung, the hotel’s clientele consists of ghosts.

When Is Hotel Del Luna coming to Netflix US?

Thanks to a recent update to the coming soon tab on the Netflix App, it has been revealed that Hotel Del Luna is arriving on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021.

Is Hotel Del Luna available to stream on Netflix in other regions?

Hotel Del Luna is already available to stream on Netflix in 29 different countries;

Australia

Belgium

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

India

Israel

Italy

Lithuania

Malaysia

Netherlands

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom

Would you like to see Hotel Del Luna streaming in your region? Let us know in the comments below!