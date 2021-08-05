Netflix Movie ‘Kate’: Release Date & What We Know So Far

Continuing its robust output of high-budget action films, Netflix is preparing for the release of Kate, the upcoming action thriller starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Kate will tell the brutal story of revenge, after Winstead’s titular character is given just 24 hours to complete her last bloody mission. Here’s what we know so far about Kate on Netflix.

Netflix’s Kate is directed by Oscar nominee Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, who directed The Huntsman: Winter’s War starring Charlize Theron and Chris Hemsworth. The script for Kate was written by Umair Aleem who worked on Extraction, starring Bruce Willis. Needless to say, the core crew is rather action-oriented which is also seen on one of the stills.

Netflix landed the project in 2017 after winning an aggressive bidding war for the highly coveted property. Kate was guided by the following producers: Atomic Blonde‘s Kelly McCormick, John Wick co-director David Leitch, and Bryan Unkeless, who produced The Hunger Games, and I, Tonya with Margot Robbie. Clubhouse Pictures’ Scott Morgan is overseeing production for Netflix.

First look stills from Netflix’s Kate

Here are the official first look photos from Netflix’s Kate starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead:









What is the release date for Kate?

Entertainment Weekly confirms that Netflix’s Kate will be released on Netflix in Fall 2021 and on Netflix’s Geeked Week, it was confirmed that the movie is due to release on Netflix globally on September 10th, 2021.

What is the plot of Kate?

The official logline for Netflix’s Kate reads as follows:

After she’s irreversibly poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead elaborates in her Entertainment Weekly interview:

“Kate is a ruthless assassin who is on a job in Tokyo, and she gets poisoned. She finds out she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies. Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani, and they end up taking on this mission together. It’s a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!”

Who is cast in Kate?

Netflix’s Kate is a star vehicle for Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who is known for her roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Fargo, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and more. Winstead will be playing the titular Kate.

Winstead is joined by another major star, Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson, whose credits include True Detective, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Hunger Games, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Harrelson is playing Varrick, who is Kate’s handler.

Director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan commented on working with Harrelson:

“Woody is Woody. He’s an adventure in itself, for sure. But he’s very committed and he is super easy to work with. He gives that swagger to that character. He wasn’t on the set for very long but we made it count.”

The rest of the cast included Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Tadanobu Asano (Mortal Kombat), Jun Kunimura (Kill Bill), Miyavi Lee Ishihara (Maleficent) and newcomer Miku Martineau (Funny the Shark).

What is the production status of Kate?

Filming for Netflix’s Kate is completed and the movie is now in post-production. Many action scenes have been shot, including one that according to director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, was the toughest action set-piece to film. It was a close-quarters face-off between Winstead’s hitwoman and a similarly dangerous character played by the Japanese actor and musician Miyavi.