Netflix Original Thriller ‘Night Teeth’: Everything we Know so Far

Coming to Netflix in the near future is the Netflix Original thriller Night Teeth. Filming for Night Teeth, which stars Insatiable and Bright actresses Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry, has only just begun, and we’re hoping to see it arrive on Netflix before the end of 2020. Here’s everything we know so far about Night Teeth including the plot, cast, production and release date.

Night Teeth is an upcoming Netflix Original thriller written by Brent Dillon and directed by Adam Randall. Behind the production of Night Teeth is Unique Features and 42, the latter of which Netflix has a first-look deal with. 42 worked with Netflix on the thriller In the Shadow of the Moon. Adam Randall, the director of Night Teeth, previously worked on the Original sci-fi film, iBoy, which starred Game of Thrones actor, Maisie Williams.

What is the plot of Night Teeth?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

A young chauffeur drives two beautiful young women to different parties. They’re not who they claim to be, and he ends up in a fight for his life.

Judging by the synopsis and name of the Original, perhaps we’ll be seeing some vampire action.

Who are the cast members of Night Teeth?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Night Teeth:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Debby Ryan Insatiable | Sign It! | Jessie TBA Alfie Allen John Wick | Game of Thrones | The Predator TBA Lucy Fry Bright | 11.22.63 | Mr. Church TBA Raúl Castillo We the Animals TBA Jorge Lendeborg Jr. Brigsby Bear | The Land | Spider-Man: Homecoming Abuela Marlene Forte Fear the Walking Dead | A Haunted House | Superstore

Night Teeth will be the second Netflix Original for actresses Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry. The thriller will be the first Netflix Original for Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen.

What is the production status of Night Teeth?

Official Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 04/02/2020)

Filming for Night Teeth began on February 3rd and is scheduled to run until April 3rd.

Locations for filming have been reported to take place in New Orleans, Louisana, and Los Angeles, California.

When is the Netflix release date for Night Teeth?

With filming scheduled to end in April, and taking into consideration the length of post-production, we could see Night Teeth land on Netflix by the end of 2020. If the post-production can be completed in time, there’s every chance that Night Teeth could be selected for the Halloween 2020 line-up.

Will Night Teeth be available to stream in my region?

Night Teeth will be available as a global Original, which means not a single subscriber will be missing out on the Netflix Thriller.

What is the parental rating?

Yet to be announced, the premise of the film and its genre suggests a PG-13 rating. We’re waiting for confirmation on this.

Are you looking forward to the release of Night Teeth? Let us know in the comments below!