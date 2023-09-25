Netflix Sets Horror Short ‘Flashback’ for Release in October 2023

Netflix is slowly teasing its horror lineup for October 2023, and while it’s not the most exciting the streamer has ever had, one project that’s caught our eye is Flashback, a new horror short scheduled for October 20th.

The new short is written and directed by Jed Shepherd, no stranger to the horror genre. Over the past eight years, he’s actively worked on a slew of shorts, movies, and series. His works include Dashcam (2021), Host (2020), and the 2017 series Bite Size Horror.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new horror that clocks in at 16-minutes in length, according to Netflix:

“A yoga teacher’s life flashes before her eyes during a deadly home invasion, sending her on a desperate race through her past to save the man she loves.”

It has an age rating of 12 in the UK and TV-14 in the US.

Who’s starring in Netflix’s Flashback?

Leading the cast for the Netflix horror short is Jemma Moore, who recently played Annabel Ward in Netflix’s short-lived series Lockwood & Co.

Other cast members include:

Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow, The Third Day)

(Willow, The Third Day) Haley Bishop (Host, Dawn of the Deaf)

(Host, Dawn of the Deaf) Scroobius Pip (Taboo, Debris)

(Taboo, Debris) Zakiy Jogi (Crossfire)

(Crossfire) Malik Ibheis (The School for Good and Evil, Inside No. 9)

(The School for Good and Evil, Inside No. 9) Maya Graham (Invasion)

(Invasion) Edward Linard

This is one of two horror shorts coming to Netflix exclusively in October 2023, with the other being Disco Inferno, a new 18-minute short by Matthew Castellanos and Mike Ambs.

Here are a few first looks at the upcoming movie short:

Other horror projects Netflix has lined up for October include Sister Death (a prequel to the excellent Veronica) and the Swedish slasher, The Conference. Netflix US is also licensing a few big horror movies in October, including Get Out, Us, Look Away, Ma, and Deliver Us From Evil.

Are you looking forward to Flashback on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.