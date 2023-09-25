‘Disco Inferno’ Horror Short Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Netflix has set a couple of horror shorts set to arrive on Netflix on October 20th, just in time for Halloween. Our most anticipated is undoubtedly Disco Inferno

Here’s the synopsis for the short that has a runtime of 18 minutes:

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



“A young couple conjures a dark presence that hungers for their unborn baby as they prepare to burn up the dance floor at LA’s hottest disco.”

We don’t yet have a trailer for the short, but we’ll update this post the second we’re able to find it.

The short has an 18 rating in the United Kingdom and a TV-MA rating in the United States.

Matthew Castellanos co-wrote and directed the new short film with co-writer Mike Ambs.

Castellanos has mainly worked in the fantasy and horror space for most of his career thus far, also dabbling in music videos and TV mini-series. His short projects include 2019’s Dread, 2018’s Endgame, and 2017’s Yoshua.

Ambs has worked in various capacities in his years in the business, including in producing, directing, and writing roles. Prior works include For Thousands of Miles, Whiteout, and Falling Forward into an Unknown and Dangerous Future.

We had reached out to Netflix about this particular short movie in August 2022, but they didn’t provide any response to a request for comment.

Who is in the cast for Disco Inferno on Netflix?

Fuller House star Soni Bringas leads the cast in the short movie. The young actress has also starred in Instant Mom and Minutiae. More recently, you can hear Bringas in the podcast series How to Win Friends and Disappear People.

Also starring in the short is Stephen Ruffin, best known for Beast Beast, Snowfall, and Terror Lake Drive. Helene Udy rounds out the main headline cast, appearing in dozens of projects over the years, including Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, My Bloody Valentine, and The Dead Zone.

This is one of two horror shorts Netflix has planned for October 20th, with the other being Flashback, starring Jemma Moore, Amar Chadha-Patel, and Haley Bishop. Both shorts are a result of Netflix’s emerging filmmaker program.

Also heading to Netflix for Halloween 2023 includes Sister Death (a prequel to the Spanish movie Veronica) and the Swedish horror The Conference.

Here’s a couple more first looks at the new horror short coming to Netflix:

Will you be checking out Disco Inferno on Netflix in October? Let us know in the comments.