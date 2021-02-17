Netflix T-Drama ‘Let’s Fight Ghost’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer and Episode Release Schedule

The Thai adaptation of the popular K-Drama series, Bring It On, Ghost is coming to Netflix as an Original! Coming to Netflix in March 2021, we have everything you’ll need to know about Let’s Fight Ghost, including the plot, cast, trailer, and episode release schedule.

Let’s Fight Ghost is an upcoming Netflix Original weekly romantic-comedy horror T-Drama series based on the South Korean webtoon Let’s Fight Ghosts. Directing the series is Kongkiat Khomsiri, who will be under some pressure to live up to the popular K-Drama adaptation, Bring It On, Ghost.

When is the Let’s Fight Ghost season 1 Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that the first episode of Let’s Fight Ghost will be coming to Netflix on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021.

There will be a total of 20 episodes of Let’s Fight Ghost, with new episodes arriving on Netflix every Wednesday and Thursday.

Let’s Fight Ghost Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Let’s Fight Ghost will be broadcast on Thai terrestrial television channel True4U arriving on Netflix the same day.

Episode True4U Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 03/03/2021 03/03/2021 2 04/03/2021 04/03/2021 3 10/03/2021 10/03/2021 4 11/03/2021 11/03/2021 5 17/03/2021 17/03/2021 6 18/03/2021 18/03/2021 7 24/03/2021 24/03/2021 8 25/03/2021 25/03/2021 9 31/03/2021 31/03/2021 10 01/04/2021 01/04/2021 11 07/04/2021 07/04/2021 12 08/04/2021 08/04/2021 13 14/04/2021 14/04/2021 14 15/04/2021 15/04/2021 15 21/04/2021 21/04/2021 16 22/04/2021 22/04/2021 17 28/04/2021 28/04/2021 18 29/04/2021 29/04/2021 19 05/05/2021 05/05/2021 20 06/05/2021 06/05/2021

What is the plot of Let’s Fight Ghost?

High-school student Aof has the ability to interact with ghosts, and over the years he has learned that he is able to touch, and fight them. When Aof is in need of a part-time job, he puts an ad online as an exorcist for hire. On one such job, he comes face to face with a schoolgirl ghost, Jeans, who has been dead for the past five years. But when the pair accidentally kiss, sparks soon fly.

Who are the cast members of Let’s Fight Ghost?

Some T-Pop fans will be incredibly excited to see one of the cast members listed below:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Aof Saint Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana Why R U? | TharnType | Love by Chance Jeans Orn Patchanan Jiajirachote Look Lek Dek Chop Yok | One Take | Where We Belong Leng Junior Kornrawich Sungkibool The Man Series: Pat | Slam Dance | Bangkok Bachelors Junior Apiwit Bartholomew Reardon App War Namwahn Mind Waratthaya Wongchayaporn Oh My Ghost | Unlucky Ploy | Mia Jum Pen Dr. Jes Big Thongpoom Siripipat Wake Up Ladies | Ngao | High School Reunion

Orn Patchanan Jiajirachote is part of the extremely popular T-Pop group BNK48. So you can expect her casting to draw plenty of attention to Let’s Fight Ghost.

Are you going to be watching Let’s Fight Ghost season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!