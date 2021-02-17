Netflix T-Drama ‘Let’s Fight Ghost’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer and Episode Release Schedule

The Thai adaptation of the popular K-Drama series, Bring It On, Ghost is coming to Netflix as an Original! Coming to Netflix in March 2021, we have everything you’ll need to know about Let’s Fight Ghost, including the plot, cast, trailer, and episode release schedule.
Let’s Fight Ghost is an upcoming Netflix Original weekly romantic-comedy horror T-Drama series based on the South Korean webtoon Let’s Fight Ghosts. Directing the series is Kongkiat Khomsiri, who will be under some pressure to live up to the popular K-Drama adaptation, Bring It On, Ghost.
When is the Let’s Fight Ghost season 1 Netflix release date?
It has been confirmed that the first episode of Let’s Fight Ghost will be coming to Netflix on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021.
There will be a total of 20 episodes of Let’s Fight Ghost, with new episodes arriving on Netflix every Wednesday and Thursday.
Let’s Fight Ghost Episode Release Schedule
Episodes of Let’s Fight Ghost will be broadcast on Thai terrestrial television channel True4U arriving on Netflix the same day.
|Episode
|True4U Broadcast Date
|Netflix Release Date
|1
|03/03/2021
|03/03/2021
|2
|04/03/2021
|04/03/2021
|3
|10/03/2021
|10/03/2021
|4
|11/03/2021
|11/03/2021
|5
|17/03/2021
|17/03/2021
|6
|18/03/2021
|18/03/2021
|7
|24/03/2021
|24/03/2021
|8
|25/03/2021
|25/03/2021
|9
|31/03/2021
|31/03/2021
|10
|01/04/2021
|01/04/2021
|11
|07/04/2021
|07/04/2021
|12
|08/04/2021
|08/04/2021
|13
|14/04/2021
|14/04/2021
|14
|15/04/2021
|15/04/2021
|15
|21/04/2021
|21/04/2021
|16
|22/04/2021
|22/04/2021
|17
|28/04/2021
|28/04/2021
|18
|29/04/2021
|29/04/2021
|19
|05/05/2021
|05/05/2021
|20
|06/05/2021
|06/05/2021
What is the plot of Let’s Fight Ghost?
High-school student Aof has the ability to interact with ghosts, and over the years he has learned that he is able to touch, and fight them. When Aof is in need of a part-time job, he puts an ad online as an exorcist for hire. On one such job, he comes face to face with a schoolgirl ghost, Jeans, who has been dead for the past five years. But when the pair accidentally kiss, sparks soon fly.
Who are the cast members of Let’s Fight Ghost?
Some T-Pop fans will be incredibly excited to see one of the cast members listed below:
|Role
|Cast Member
|Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
|Aof
|Saint Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana
|Why R U? | TharnType | Love by Chance
|Jeans
|Orn Patchanan Jiajirachote
|Look Lek Dek Chop Yok | One Take | Where We Belong
|Leng
|Junior Kornrawich Sungkibool
|The Man Series: Pat | Slam Dance | Bangkok Bachelors
|Junior
|Apiwit Bartholomew Reardon
|App War
|Namwahn
|Mind Waratthaya Wongchayaporn
|Oh My Ghost | Unlucky Ploy | Mia Jum Pen
|Dr. Jes
|Big Thongpoom Siripipat
|Wake Up Ladies | Ngao | High School Reunion
Orn Patchanan Jiajirachote is part of the extremely popular T-Pop group BNK48. So you can expect her casting to draw plenty of attention to Let’s Fight Ghost.
