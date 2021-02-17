Hindi Adaptation of ‘The Girl on the Train’ is Coming to Netflix in February 2021

It’s been five years since the original adaptation of The Girl on the Train, and now, coming to Netflix in February 2021 is the exciting Hindi adaptation of the thriller. We have everything you need to know about The Girl on the Train, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

The Girl on the Train is an upcoming Hindi Netflix Original mystery-thriller directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, and the second film adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ novel of the same name.

We expect The Girl on the Train is going to be incredibly popular in its native India, where 4.5 million people have already watched the trailer for the thriller.

When is The Girl on the Train Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that The Girl on the Train will be coming to Netflix on Friday, 26th February 2021. The Original will be released globally on Netflix and will be exclusively available to stream on Netflix in India.

The Girl on the Train was intended to be released in May 2020, but thanks to the global pandemic, it was delayed to 2021.

What is the runtime?

The Girl on the Train has a run time of 112 minutes.

What is the plot of The Girl on the Train?

Mira, a recent divorcee, and on-off alcoholic spends her morning commute to work fantasizing about the life of a seemingly perfect couple, and their neighbors, as she passes by on the train. When Mira witnesses a shocking event, she investigates, only to find herself caught up in a missing person’s case when she awakes in her home, with no memory of what happened but is covered in blood and has injuries of her own.

Who are the cast members of The Girl on the Train?

Below is the full cast confirmed to star in The Girl on the Train:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Mira Kapoor Parineeti Chopra Hasee Toh Phasee | Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl | Meri Pyaari Bindu Nusrat Aditi Rao Hydari Padmaavat | Rockstar | Yeh Saali Zindagi Aaliya Shergill Kirti Kulhari Pink | Uri: The Surgical Strike | Shaitan Abhimanyu Shroff Avinash Tiwary Laila Manju | Yudh | You Are My Sunday TBA Tota Roy Chowdhury Choker Bali: A Passion Play | Villain | Mon Amour: Shesher Kobita Revisited Reece Lonslow Sammy Jones Heaney Jack Stall Dead | Nannaku Prematho | Aadat Diaries Piya Nisha Aaliya Shakuntala Devi | Operation Cobra | London Confidential Ishita Sharma Ishita Dutta Drishyam | Chanakyudu | Blank Rajeev Arya Vatsal Sheth Ek Hasina Thi | Haasil | Hostel Kunal Yashwardhan Vishakh Vadgama *Debuting in The Girl on the Train* Anjali Natasha Benton *Debuting in The Girl on the Train* Walter Richie Lawrie War of the Worlds | Edge of Extinction | The Third Day

When and where was The Girl on the Train filmed?

Even though the film is a Hindi adaptation, The Girl on the Train is not set in India, and instead is set in London, UK.

When the full cast had been confirmed, filming officially began in August 2019. The filming in London lasted for seven weeks, as lead actress Parineeti Chopra is quoted to have said in the Hindustan Times.

So, I leave London after seven weeks, finishing The Girl On The Train. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time stayed, with me after I’ve finished it.

Its likely filming will have concluded sometime in the Autumn of 2019.

Are you excited for the release of The Girl on the Train on Netflix?