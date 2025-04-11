Netflix To Stream ‘My Hero Academia: You’re Next’ In Multiple Countries (And Very Soon)

Netflix has confirmed it’ll be streaming the recently released anime feature film in select regions, including the United States, Canada, and other select regions, beginning April 20th, 2025. It marks the first time the movie has been available on an SVOD service since its theatrical release in October 2024.

Directed by Tensai Okamura, the new film unfolds in a society left in ruins after an all-out war between heroes and villains. A mysterious giant fortress emerges, swallowing towns and people in its path. As chaos spreads, a man bearing an uncanny resemblance to All Might, the once ‘Symbol of Peace’, appears before Izuku and his friends.

The movie picked up glowing reviews from critics across the industry, in addition to glowing reviews from audiences across the globe. The Direct said the movie, “adds a lot to the well-loved anime franchise, perfectly delivering comedic and emotional beats and offering some incredibly powerful action sequences.” Meanwhile, By Why Tho? was slightly more tempered, saying it “doesn’t reach the emotional high of the shonen anime’s second feature film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, it is a film with hope, and that’s what we need right now.”

The film went on to gross over $30 million at the box office.

The news comes after Netflix in select Asian territories began screening weekly episodes of the new series My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, which was first added on April 8th. India is among the countries currently streaming it, and a further international rollout is presently unclear.

This film joins the other collection of My Hero Academia titles currently streaming, which includes (in the US) seasons 1 to 3 of the main flagship show (added last year), My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, and My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. Outside of the United States, some regions of Netflix also stream World Hero’s Mission and Heroes Rising.

https://twitter.com/NetflixAnime/status/1910709423778988085

At one point, too, Netflix was developing a live-action series for My Hero Academia with Joby Harold on board to write with Shinsuke Sato, Alex Garcia, and Mary Parent also involved. That project is reportedly still in development although whether it’s still tied to Netflix is unclear. It was first announced that Legendary was adapting the manga back in 2018, with Netflix officially tied in 2022.

Are you looking forward to My Hero Academia: You’re Next hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments, and you can keep up to speed with everything else scheduled to hit Netflix throughout the month here, and we’ve also got a separate anime rundown for both April and beyond.