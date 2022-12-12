Netflix has just unveiled that it is diving into the world of My Hero Academia in the form of a new live-action movie with Joby Harold writing and Legendary Entertainment producing. Here’s what we know so far.

My Hero Academia is a manga series created by Kōhei Horikoshi and published in the Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine. Currently one of the most popular fictional franchises from Japan, as of January 2022 the manga alone has over 65 million copies in circulation. The anime is currently enjoying its sixth season, with fans returning en mass to watch new episodes week to week.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a “Quirkless” boy in a world full of superpowered beings, the greatest of which are superheroes. Midoriya dreams of becoming the world’s greatest hero, but in order to do so he enrolls at the prestigious U.A. High School, the number one hero school in Japan.

Who’s behind Netflix’s Live-Action My Hero Academia Movie

Joby Harold is on board to write. The writer, director, and producer is best known recently for his work on Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series and worked alongside Zack Snyder on Netflix’s Army of the Dead.

Upcoming projects include Transformers: Rise of the Beast and Netflix’s Jennifer Lopez movie, Atlas.

Shinsuke Sato (best known for Netflix’s Alice in Borderland) is also involved in the live-action movie.

Legendary Entertainment’s Mary Parent and Alex Garcia are producers on the new project. They’re the same production company working on Netflix’s God Country and Gundam.

Is My Hero Academia anime streaming on Netflix?

If you’re looking to catch up on the anime before the movie arrives, Netflix isn’t exactly the best place to do so at this point in time. Seasons 1-6 of the main anime series and spin-offs are available in Asian regions such as Netflix Japan and Netflix India, while seasons 1-2 are available in select regions such as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, South Africa, and France.

In the United States, the main show is streaming on Hulu and Funimation while some of the spinoffs can be found on Starz.

Will Netflix globally carry My Hero Academia?

Netflix will carry the new movie’s global rights with one notable exception.

It won’t be added to Netflix Japan and instead be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd.

Other Anime Live-Action Adaptations Coming to Netflix

This is just one of several anime adaptations either on or coming soon to Netflix, although it’s worth noting Netflix’s track record hasn’t exactly been the best.

Upcoming anime adaptations include The Duffer Brothers’ take on Death Note, One Piece, Gundam, Onmyōji, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, BRZRKR, Mega Man, and Pokémon.

Are you looking forward to this new anime adaptation at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.