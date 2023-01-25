Netflix Top 10 Report: ‘That ’90s Show’, ‘Jung_E’ and ‘Cobra Kai’ Final Season Renewal

Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures drop for the week ending January 22nd, 2023.

Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its top 10 stats page with 40 new hourly figures of the top movies and shows of the past seven days. If you want to browse the top 10 hourly data easily, visit our tool.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from January 16th, 2023, to January 22nd, 2023, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. That ’90s Show makes an OK start that still might not be enough.

It was the big release of last week, and the sequel to That 70s Show launched with 10.6M CVEs.

Not so bad considering its leagues ahead of the only other sitcom we do have numbers for (God’s Favorite Idiot for which we still have no idea if the ordered back season episodes will be shot), but when we compare it to other series launched on a Thursday, the series is surrounded by 1899, Resident Evil and The Imperfects that were all canceled.

Granted, the budget for That 90s Show is probably nowhere near the ones for those series so let’s hope that the series will achieve whatever objectives the executives at Netflix have for it, whether its completion rate or results in a specific country.

2. Jung_E does a very decent start.

It was the main release on the film side of the past week, hailing from South Korea from the acclaimed director of Last Train to Busan. With 11.7M CVEs in its first three days, it’s the second-best weekend for a South-Korean film, trailing behind Carter.

Not bad at all!

3. Mission Majnu does not quite live up to its mission.

There are many questions surrounding Netflix in 2023, and one of them is: will they be able to crack India with some of their own content?

Mission Majnu is the first film to try that this year and with 4.2M CVEs in its first three days, it logs the second-best opening weekend for a Netflix Original Indian film released on a Friday.

Good on paper, but 4.2M CVEs is quite on the low end so close enough but not good enough.

4. Wednesday is still going strong.

Nine weeks after its launch, Wednesday is still the third most-watched show of the week on Netflix and that’s impressive.

After 61 days, the series is nearing the 240M CVEs mark, a stellar job only second behind Squid Game. And if we look closely at the lines, Wednesday seems to be getting closer and closer to Squid Game.

Truly a monster.

5. Why Cobra Kai was renewed for a sixth and final season

Netflix has never canceled a series after five seasons and Cobra Kai won’t be the exception to the rule as the series was renewed for a sixth and final season.

This decision was in the cards as Cobra Kai still is a huge draw if we look at the numbers on individual seasons, but the decay between season 4 and season 5 was quite steep.

Not steep enough to cancel it but steep enough to give a final order for a final season, which was also the desired outcome for the creators.

Everybody wins, and Cobra Kai had a great run.