‘True Spirit’ Jessica Watson Biopic: Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Titans star Teagan Croft stars as Jessica Watson in the upcoming biopic True Spirit. Coming to Netflix in February 2023, we have everything you need to know about True Spirit, including the plot, cast, trailer, first look photos, and the Netflix release date.

The film will be produced by Debra Martin Chase (The Princess Diaries, Sisterhood of Travelling Pants) for Martin Chase Productions and Andrew Fraser (Lion) for Sunstar Entertainment. Sarah Spillane adapted the screenplay with Cathy Randall and will also direct the biopic. Spillane previously directed Around the Block and This Life.

Spillane expressed her enthusiasm for the project:

“I am honored and excited to be charged with bringing Jessica’s extraordinary journey to screen. What drew me to Jessica’s story is her relentless fight and determination to defy the odds and accomplish her dream in a world that is dominated by men, making her a source of inspiration for so many people, especially young women across the globe.”

Watson herself stated,

“It’s quite humbling to have Netflix bring my story to life. I hope that the film inspires people around the world to try sailing and to also pursue their own adventures. I am thrilled that it will be directed by Sarah and supported by such a strong production team.”

When will True Spirit be released on Netflix?

With Netflix releasing its 2023 film slate and the promotional material for the movie, we can now confirm that True Spirit will be released on Netflix on Friday, February 3rd, 2023.

What is the plot of True Spirit?

Netflix’s True Spirit is based on the real-life adventure of Jessica Watson, who at the age of 16 became the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around the world. The journey in 2009 took 210 days and Jessica navigated some of the most challenging stretches of oceans and survived seven knockdowns while at sea on her 33-foot vessel for 210 days. After that, then Australian Prime Minister, Kevin Rudd declared her a national hero. Watson, however, does not consider herself a hero and said she is “an ordinary person, who had a dream, worked hard at it, and proved anything really is possible.” Her experiences were told in her documentary called 210 Days, which was narrated by Sir Richard Branson and produced by Sunstar Entertainment.

The official production synopsis for the project is the following:

“Based on the incredible true story of 16-year-old Jessica Watson, who, in 2009, became the youngest person to sail solo, nonstop and unassisted around the world. Jessica accomplished what many thought was impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of oceans and surviving seven knockdowns while at seas for 210 days.”

Watson, herself will be a consultant for the Netflix film to make sure the technical details are accurate, and she is okay with Netflix taking some liberties in the name of drama. “I’m very happy to let them play with it a little,” said Watson to The Sydney Morning Herald. “But when you’re talking 10-meter-plus waves and cyclone-strength winds you probably don’t need to take too much dramatic license.”

Who is cast in True Spirit?

Playing the lead role of Jessica Watson is Titans actress Teagan Croft. Since 2018, Teagan has played the role of Raven in Titans, and prior was seen in a handful of episodes in the beloved Australian soap Home and Away. Outside of the US, Titans is a licensed Netflix series, which would make True Spirit her second Original to date.

Playing the role of Julie Watson, the mother of Jessica is Anna Paquin. So far Paquin has only starred in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, but she is most well known for her role as Rogue in the X-Men franchise, and Sookie Stackhouse in HBO’s True Blood.

Cliff Curtis plays the role of Ben Bryant. The actor will be recognizable as Travis Manawa from his time on Fear the Walking Dead, and Billy Freeman in Doctor Sleep. He recently starred in James Cameron’s sequel to Avatar, as Tonowari in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Some remaining lead and supporting cast members of True Spirit are;

Josh Lawson as Roger Watson

Todd Lasance as Craig Atherton

Alyla Browne as Young Jessica Watson

Bridget Webb as Emily Watson

Alice Tate as Georgina Bauer

Stacy Clausen as Tom Watson

Vivien Turner as Hannah Watson

Luke O’Neil as Kevin Rudd

Molly Belle Wright as Young Hannah Watson

What is the production status on True Spirit?

Filming for True Spirit started in July 2021 in the Australian Gold Coast and Sydney, according to issue 1235 of Production Weekly.

Production lasted from July 29th, 2021, to October 11th, 2021.

The locations used in filming are;

Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Village Roadshow Studios, Oxenford, Queensland, Australia

Surfers Paradise, Queensland, Australia

What is the film runtime?

It has been confirmed that the runtime of True Spirit is 109 minutes.

