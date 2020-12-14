Netflix TV-Special ‘Death to 2020’: Everything We Know So Far

2020. What an incredibly exhausting year, and start to a new decade it has been for everyone around the world. With such an arduous year almost behind us, the drama-filled year of forest fires, ww3 threats, global pandemic, and a presidential election that will define a generation could do with some retrospect of the comedic kind. Netflix will be providing all that and more with its upcoming TV-special Death to 2020. Here’s everything we know so far about Death to 2020, including, the plot, trailers, cast, and Netflix release date.

Death to 2020 is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy TV-special created by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker. The special will shed a dark comedic light on the horrendous year that has been 2020. We’re expecting Death to 2020 to be one of the most-watched Originals in December.

When is the Death to 2020 Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that Death to 2020 will premiere on Netflix on December 27th, 2020.

The TV-special will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide. Death to 2020’s official runtime has yet to be confirmed.

Will Death to 2020 be available to stream on Netflix in 4K?

The vast majority of new Netflix Originals arrive with the availability to stream in 4K. Assuming that Death to 2020 will be available to stream in 4K, subscribers will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

What is Death to 2020?

After one of the worst years of human history in living memory, some of the worst social commentators get their say on the spectacularly bad year.

Who is starring in Death to 2020?

According to the Original’s official IMDb page, the following actors are scheduled to feature in Death to 2020:

Cast Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Hugh Grant Love Actually | About a Boy | Four Weddings and a Funeral Samuel L. Jackson Pulp Fiction | The Hateful Eight | Avengers Cristin Milioti The Wolf of Wall Street | Palm Springs | Fargo Lisa Kudrow Friends | The Comeback | The Opposite of Sex Kumail Nanjiani The Big Sick | Life as We Know It | Stuber Tracey Ullman The Tracey Ullman Show | Small Time Crooks | Into the Woods Joe Keery Stranger Things | Molly’s Game | Free Guy Leslie Jones Ghostbusters | Masterminds | SNL Diana Morgan Me Before You | Cunk on Shakespeare | Motherland Samson Kayo Truthseekers | Timewasters | Youngers

Are you excited to watch Death to 2020 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!