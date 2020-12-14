‘Taken’ Series Leaving Netflix in January 2021

We can’t find you, and we cannot stream you, is what subscribers will be saying in January 2021 when the Taken series leaves Netflix. Both seasons of the action-thriller are scheduled to leave Netflix, and like other NBC series is likely headed to Peacock.

Taken was a short-lived action-thriller series on NBC, which ran for only two seasons from January 2017 to June 2018. The series is based on the Taken film franchise and was meant to be an origin story series for Bryan Mills, the same character played by Liam Neeson in the films. When the second season saw a dramatic drop in the number of viewers and poor averages in the demos, NBC swiftly canceled the series.

When is Taken leaving Netflix?

It has been confirmed that both seasons of Taken will be leaving Netflix on January 12th, 2021.

On your Netflix app or on your web browser, you can find the series availability in the extra information.

Why is Taken leaving Netflix?

Taken first arrived on Netflix in January 2018, with the second and final season arriving a year later on January 12th, 2019. Netflix would have had a three year (36 months) license to stream the series, which is coming to an end.

Another reason why Taken is leaving Netflix is likely to do with the launch of Peacock, the NBC streaming service. Like The Office, and Parks and Recreation, Taken is an NBC series.

Where can I stream Taken after Netflix?

As an NBC series, the most logical home for Taken after Netflix is the streaming service Peacock. The series isn’t currently available to stream on Peacock, so once it’s a license with Netflix comes to an end, expect to see Taken listed on the Peacock library.

Will you be sad to see Taken leave Netflix in January 2021? Let us know in the comments below!