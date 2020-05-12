Why Isn’t ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Interactive Special on Netflix?

The new interactive special for Kimmy Schmidt is now available on Netflix but not quite everywhere. Only a select few regions got the new interactive special despite the fact the main series is available globally. Here’s what we know.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is the comedy series from Netflix that features Ellie Kemper, Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess. The main series ran for four seasons in total.

We first learned that a movie was in development for Unbreakable in 2018 which eventually turned into the new interactive special which arrived today.

We reached out to Netflix to see what’s going on with the global distribution who referred us to their help page.

Snuck away is a note for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt saying:

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States.

Our guess, and it is just a guess, is that the dubs haven’t been completed despite the fact subtitles are available. When I jump on the interactive special, only an English audio version is available whereas, on the main series, there are five alternative audio tracks including audio description.

We had an exchange on Twitter with customer services who we asked for a specific reason and unfortunately they weren’t able to provide one. However, you could infer from their response that it’s a possibility that it could come available in the future.

We have no further information at the moment and all we can do is wait and hope 🤞🤞 *AD — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) May 12, 2020

Update: Since the publishing of this article, Netflix has informed a viewer that it is because of dubbing that the interactive special has yet to make its way onto Netflix. You can see the response below:

That is correct. It is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States. But since the dubbing is delayed it is not yet available in other countries. *MG — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) May 12, 2020

We’ll keep you updated as and when we hear more regarding a global rollout for the interactive special but for now, unfortunately, you’re just going to have to sit tight.