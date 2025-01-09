‘My Melody & Kuromi’ Netflix Stop-Motion Animated Series Sets July 2025 Release

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of her rival, Kuromi, a stop-motion animation series, My Melody & Kuromi, has been developed and will be released exclusively on Netflix on July 24th, 2025.

My Melody & Kuromi is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original stop-motion animated series directed by Tomoki Misato and written by Shuko Nemoto. The screenwriter shared her thoughts on working on the series:

“Having My Melody and Kuromi speak lines I wrote felt like a reward for me as a writer. Because of the pandemic, I couldn’t meet with Director Misato or the producers in person. But we connected remotely each week, carefully building this together. The project is filled with love for the world of My Melody, beloved by people of all ages. I believe everyone, from adults to children, will have favorite scenes and lines.”

Toruku, a studio within the WIT Studio production, produces My Melody & Kuroumi, which is the studio’s first stop-motion project.

Director Tomoki Misato shared his excitement about the series:

“I’m thrilled that this project is finally announced in this important year marking the 50th anniversary of My Melody and the 20th anniversary of Kuromi! This momentous project motivated all of us to come together, take on various challenges, and push the envelope with stop-motion. I hope everyone will enjoy this exciting story set in our handcrafted Mariland, the thrilling action that pushes the limits of stop-motion, and, of course, the cute and dynamic characters.”

When is My Melody & Kuromi coming to Netflix?

The first look trailer on YouTube has confirmed that My Melody & Kuromi is coming to Netflix in July 2025.

What is the plot of My Melody & Kuromi?

Melody, a straightforward and cheerful girl, cares a lot about her little brother and loves to bake cookies with her mother. Meanwhile, Kuromi, Melody’s self-proclaimed rival, presents as a little troublemaker but hides her cute and girlish nature.

