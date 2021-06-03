Netflix’s ‘Dynasty Warriors’: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

It’s Lu Bu! The immortal words that will forever live on in tribute of the great Chinese warrior will soon be heard across the world on Netflix! The film adaptation of Koei Tecmo’s beloved Dynasty Warriors is arriving in July 2021, and we have everything you need to know about the exciting upcoming feature.

Directed by Roy Hin Yeing Chow, Dynasty Warriors is a Cantonese film adaptation of the beloved video game franchise of the same name. Dynasty Warriors arrived in cinemas across China and Hong Kong earlier this year, with Netflix picking up the global distribution rights for the movie.

HMV Digital China Group Limited is the studio behind the production of Dynasty Warriors, and was filmed in 2017, and shot across China and New Zealand.

Long time fans of the franchise will likely know exactly what to expect from the upcoming Original, but for those new to Dynasty Warriors allow us to provide further context below.

When is the Dynasty Warriors Netflix release date?

The trailer for Dynasty Warriors was dropped on multiple Netflix YouTube channels, with the release date revealed as Thursday, July 1st, 2021.

Dynasty Warriors will only be available to stream in selected territories, but it will definitely be available to stream in the USA and the UK.

What is Dynasty Warriors?

Dynasty Warriors is a hack and slash action video game franchise created by Omega Force and Koei. The video game is an adaptation of China’s famous novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms, and takes place between the end of the Han Dynasty, the War of the Three Kingdoms, and the formation of the Jin Dynasty.

The video game has an incredibly large roster, in which the player will takes control of China’s most colorful, powerful, and charasmatic individuals of the era, such as Cao Cao, Lu Bu and Zhuge Liang.

The player takes part in historic battles, fighting hordes of enemies, and encountering other powerful enemy Lieutenants and Generals. Through the power of Musou, the player can destroy dozens of enemies in an instant.

The first video game of the series, Dynasty Warriors, was released on the PS1 in February 1997, with the most recent title of the franchise, Dynasty Warriors 9 being released on multiple platforms in February 2018.

What is the Romance of the Three Kingdoms?

Written by 14th century writer Luo Guanzhong, Romance of the Three Kingdoms is highly regarded as one of the greatest bodies of work from china and is one of the four great classical novels of Chinese literature.

Luo Guanzhong based the novel on the historical text, Records of the Three Kingdoms, but highly romanticises the era, revelling in the myths and legends of the period.

The novel takes place between the collopase of the Han Dynasty, and the end of the Three Kingdoms period.

What is the plot of Dynasty Warriors?

The golden age of Imperial China is drawing to an end as corruption, greed and anarchy has ravaged the Han Dynasty. Taking advantage of the discord, China is thrown into chaos when the tyrant Dong Zhou takes control of the court, and influence of the Emporer. The growing chaos gives rise to great heroes and villains from across the land, changing the fate of China forever.

What is the Han Dynasty?

Sapnning four centuries between the years 202 BC and 220 AD, the Han Dynasty was the second Imperial Dynasty of China, and has been wildly considered as the golden age of Chinese history.

The Han Dynasty shaped the very future and identity of China forever. To this day, the majority of Modern China’s ethnic group identify themselves as “Han People.”

Who are the cast members of Dynasty Warriors?

The production of Dynasty Warriors went all out to make sure that the movie had a star studded cast:

Advertisement

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Lu Bu Louis Koo Paradox | Protege | The White Storm Cao Cao Kai Wang Lang ya bang | Da jiang da he | When a Snail Falls in Love Yuan Shao Ray Lui To Be Number One | Transformer: Age of Extinction | Flashpoint Zhang Fei Justing Cheung Deception of the Novelist | The Counterfeiter | Shadows Master of the Sword Forge Castle Carina Lui 2046 | Days of Being Wild | Infernal Affairs Liu Bei Tony Yo-ning Yang Formula 17 | Ex-boyfriend | My War Guan Yu Geng Han Transformer: Age of Extinction | My Kingdom | So Young Diao Chan Coulee Nazha The Breakup Guru | City Of Rock | Ze tian ji Chen Gong Eddie Cheung Blackhat | Throw Down | Running on Karma Dong Zhou Suet Lam Kung Fu Hustle | PTU | The Midnight After Zhang Jiao Philip Keung Shock Wave | Tracey | A Witness Out of the Blue Cao Ren Jonathan Chee Hynn Wong Three | Wonder Women | Airport Security Unit

We can expect to see even more legendary figures of the era, such as three more of the legendary Five Tiger Generals of Shu, Zhao Yun, Huang Zhong and Ma Chao.

We’d also expect to see heroes of Wei as well such as Xiahou Dun, Dian Wei, Zhang Liao.

Warriors of Wu could feature the likes of Gan Ning, Huang Gai, Sun Quan and Zhou Yu.

What famous battles can we expect to see?

Viewers will likely be able to feat their eyes on some of the most famous battles of the era, and of the video game such as:

The Yellow Turban Rebellion

Battle of Hulao Gate

Battle of Xiapi

Battle of Guan Du

Battle of Changban

Chibi (Battle of Red Cliffs)

It’s unclear if the movie will reach the battles of Changban and Chi Bi, as much of the focus of the movie is centered around the Battle of Hulao Gate. If a sequel is planned we can expect to see even more famous battles.

Are you excited for the release of Dynasty Warriors on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!