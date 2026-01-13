Netflix’s Narnia Returns to Public Filming in London Ahead of 2026 Release

Narnia is undoubtedly one of the biggest releases planned for Netflix in 2026, and over the past week, filming on the movie has moved back into the public eye, with filming taking place at Greenwich in London plus the streamer has finally confirmed the movie is on the way with some new details.

Filming has predominantly taken place in London at soundstages, though, as we’ve documented throughout, it has also traveled across the United Kingdom, with on-location filming in London, Bradford, and Manchester.

Filming is now expected to wrap in mid-February 2026, we’re told.

Now let’s get into the new snaps we’ve got courtesy of Shutterstock. These were all taken on January 11th, with some variations making their way onto social media, though some mistook the photos for Avengers: Doomsday. The photos were taken outside the historic Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, London, which was transformed into the 1950s, when the movie is set.

These snaps will look familiar to anyone who has seen any behind-the-scenes shots so far, as they once again feature Jadis in full get-up being chased by London’s finest throughout the capital. Emma Mackey, as you may know, has been cast as The White Witch (Jadis), but for all these on-location shoots, they’ve used a body double instead. We’ve also seen Jadis ride into the Tower of London and being filmed in Bradford on horseback. Similarly, the part of Digory on the horse is being dutifully played by a dummy with a head made of tape.

Authentic cars, vans, and buses were used for this set of shots, including a brilliant Biro advertisement on the side of one of the iconic London red buses.

Netflix Confirms Narnia in Next on Netflix 2026

If you can quite believe it, Netflix hadn’t put out any public statements about the fact that it’s making Narnia with Greta Gerwig until last week. All the reporting has been done without Netflix’s involvement, but last week, as part of Next on Netflix 2026, the streamer finally confirmed the movie, albeit with pretty barebones information.

For those unaware, Netflix confirmed over 160 new movies and series coming up in 2026 via a sizzle trailer and a document that previewed their slate, with Narnia included.

All the details in the document sent to journalists are as follows:

“NARNIA On Netflix December 2026 | IMAX November 2026 From Academy Award nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Little Women), based on the beloved story by C.S. Lewis. DIRECTOR: Greta Gerwig SCREENPLAY BY: Greta Gerwig PRODUCERS: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Vincent Sieber-Smith, Greta Gerwig EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Douglas Gresham and Melvin Adams for the C.S. Lewis Estate, Patty Whitcher”

Of course, lots are missing from that, including the fact that none of the cast, whether that be Mackey, Daniel Craig, Carey Mulligan, Denise Gough, or the two young leads, David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell.

Following the Next on Netflix rollout, a page for the movie has been uploaded to the Netflix frontend, but it’s a bit barebones, with it only sporting a notice saying “Coming in 2026” alongside genres Films Based on Books and Action & Adventure Films, plus the tags “Imaginative” and “Heartfelt”. Again, the movie is only known there as “Narnia”.

Where things get interesting, however, is internationally on Netflix, where the title differs and aligns much more with the title we’ve now been calling the movie for quite some time. In Spanish regions, the movie was uploaded with the title “Narnia: El sobrino del mago”, in Swedish “Narnia: Min morbror trollkarlen“, and “Narnia: O Sobrinho do Mago” in Italian. All of these are the exact translations of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew or what the book was called in these countries.

Are you excited for Narnia at the end of 2026? Let us know in the comments down below. For more on the movie, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.