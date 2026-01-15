Netflix’s Spanish Thriller ‘Firebreak’ Release Date, Trailer & Plot: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix’s upcoming Spanish thriller Firebreak (also titled Cortafuego) sees the return of fan-favorite Money Heist star Belén Cuesta and Valeria star Diana Gómez.

Filmed across the Community of Madrid and Segovia, the psychological thriller centers on a dysfunctional family trapped in an irresolvable moral dilemma. The story follows widow Mara (Belén Cuesta), her daughter Lide (Candela Martínez), brother-in-law Luis (Joaquín Furriel), his wife Elena (Diana Gómez), and their son (Mika Arias). The group travels to a family summer house in the woods to prepare it for sale and heal the wounds of their past. However, what begins as a simple farewell turns into a nightmare when, after a heated argument, Lide runs into the woods… just as an uncontrollable wildfire breaks out.

Netflix has debuted the fast-paced and explosive teaser trailer for the movie. Take a look:

Official Synopsis

The press release provides a much more detailed look at the stakes of the film, specifically highlighting the role of the local forest ranger, Santi, played by Enric Auquer (Sky Rojo).

Here is the full synopsis:

After the death of her husband, Mara (Belén Cuesta) travels with her daughter Lide (Candela Martínez), her brother-in-law Luis (Joaquín Furriel), his wife Elena (Diana Gómez), and their son (Mika Arias) to the family’s summer house in the forest. They intend to prepare the property for sale and finally close old wounds. What should be a simple farewell quickly turns into a nightmare when, after an argument, her daughter vanishes into the woods without a trace. The situation becomes critical when an uncontrollable wildfire breaks out in the area. As the flames spread rapidly, the Civil Guard is forced to suspend the search for the girl and order an immediate evacuation. Desperate, Mara refuses to leave. In a last, extreme decision, the family defies the evacuation order and heads into the forest to search for the girl themselves. Cut off, without official help, and with the fire closing in, their only remaining hope is Santi (Enric Auquer), the local forest ranger. But as the danger intensifies, Mara begins to suspect that the fire may not be the only threat: someone is lying.

First Look

The streamer has also released a number of new first-look stills from the film. Let’s take a tour.

Firebreak lands on Netflix globally on February 20.

The film is produced by Espotlight Media, a company founded in 2020 that has previously collaborated with David Victori on the Disney+/Apple TV+ series You Would Do It Too. The film is produced by Anxo Rodríguez and Ferran Tomás.

