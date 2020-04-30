What's on Netflix > Netflix News > ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

by @JRobinsonWoN on April 30, 2020, 6:31 am EST

Never Have I Ever – Copyright. 3 Arts Entertainment

After an extremely enjoyable first season of Never Have I Ever, subscribers have been clamoring to learn if the series will return for a second season. Netflix is yet to make a decision, but we’ll be keeping track of all things season two of Never Have I Ever.

Never Have I Ever is a Netflix Original coming-of-age comedy series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The Original series is loosely based on the experiences that Kaling had in her own youth.

Breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan made her television debut as Devi and gave an excellent first performance. We can expect to see the young Canadian-Tamil young star in many projects yet to come.

Has Netflix renewed Never Have I Ever for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 30/04/2020)

Taking into consideration that at the time of writing, Never Have I Ever only just dropped this week, it’s still too early for Netflix to make a decision on the future of the series.

Fans shouldn’t be worried at this point, Netflix can take a significant amount of time to decide on renewing Originals, typically taking a month, to sometimes several.

Netflix bases its renewals on the number of subscribers who tune in to watch an Original series. There are also many crucial factors that go into making a decision to renew a series such as;

  • Was every episode watched?
  • How many accounts rewatched the series?
  • Subscribers who gave up after one episode
  • The number of subscribers who didn’t finish the season

Fans will be happy to learn that Never Have I Ever has been extremely popular on Netflix. The series resides in the top three TV shows on Netflix in multiple regions around the world.

What can we expect from the next season of Never Have I Ever?

The finale of Never Have I Ever left us wondering what will happen in season two.

A Devi Love Triangle

The hints were there throughout the first season, but it was only a matter of time before Devi and Ben were going to kiss.

This brings plenty of complications for the young pair as Ben is currently in a relationship, and Devi had previously been pursuing Paxton, who now, thanks to his sister, appears to be genuinely interested in Devi.

Will Paxton be pursuing Devi in season 2? – Copyright. 3 Arts Entertainment

We think a potential second series would bring plenty of awkward encounters between Devi and Ben as they both try to understand their feelings for each other, and their other love interests.

If Devi were to reject Paxton then one of a few things may happen; it only spurs Paxton on to obtain the only girl to reject him, other popular boys in the school may take interest in Devi, and finally, the girls of Sherman High who are infatuated with Paxton may become a little hostile with Devi.

Will there be more awkward cinema room moments for Devi and Ben? Copyright. 3 Arts Entertainment

Moving to India and fractured family?

There’s still the matter of whether or not Devi’s mum still wants the family to move to India.

Devi and Nalini were able to settle their differences to spread Mohan’s ashes, but there are still plenty of underlying issues that the pair need to work out together.

Devi wants the love and approval of her mother, and to make her proud, whereas Nalini has struggled with raising her to be, what she believes to be, would be the perfect daughter.

Both have struggled to come to terms with the passing of Mohan, but hopefully the spreading of his ashes is the stepping stone they both need to repair their fractured relationship.

Nalini is finally seeing a therapist – Copyright. 3 Arts Entertainment

Kamala to get engaged?

Kamala and Prashant hit it off when they met for the first time, despite the awkward scenario involving Kamala’s ex-boyfriend Steve.

We can expect Kamala and Prashant to talk more, and perhaps start dating as an American couple would before making the leap to being engaged.

Poor Steve – Copyright. 3 Arts Entertainment

Fabiola’s first love

After finally coming out of the closet to her friends and mother, and unexpectedly her class, Fabiola now has a date with Eve, who she had been crushing on the entire first season.

Next season will explore Fabiola’s love life with Eve, and we’re likely to see some awkward teenage hilarity as Fabiola is likely to ask dating advice from Elanor and Devi.

Will Eve love the nerdy nature of Fabiola? Copyright. 3 Arts Entertainment

Which cast members can be expected to return in Never Have I Ever season 2?

The following actors are expected to return in the second season of Never Have I Ever:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
DeviMaitreyi Ramakrishnan*Debuted in Never Have I Ever*
KamalaRicha Moorjani9-1-1 | The Mindy Project | NCIS: Los Angeles
BenJaren LewisonTag | 90 Feet From Home | A Horse Tale
Paxton Hall-YoshidaDarren BarnetThis Is Us | S.W.A.T. | Criminal Minds
Narrator / HimselfJohn McEnroeMr. Deeds | Jack and Jill | Anger Management
Dr. NaliniPoorna JagannathanThe Night Of | Delhi Belly | Better Call Saul
EleanorRamona YoungLegends of Tomorrow | Blockers | Santa Clarita Diet
FabiolaLee RodriguezClass of Lies | Grown-ish
Dr. Jamie RyanNiecy NashClaws | Reno 911! | G-Force
MohanSendhil RamamurthyThe Slammin’ Salmon | Beauty and the Beast | Heroes
Mr. ShapiroAdam ShapiroSteve Jobs | Now You See Me | Sense8
PrashantRushi KotaGrey’s Anatomy | 9-1-1 | Famous in Love

How have subscribers and critics responded to Never Have I Ever?

Both subscribers and critics alike have responded extremely well to the first season of Never Have I Ever.

At the time of writing the series has the following ratings:

We’ve scrapped one of the critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to a particular critic reviewing Never Have I Ever twice. This takes the Tomatometer from 93% up to 97%!

Subscriber response

Suffice to say, the subscriber response has been extremely positive online.

There’s also plenty of love for actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, who portrays Devi’s father in the series.

Never Have I Ever season two Netflix release date

Until the series is renewed and production begins for a second season, the release date at this point is merely speculation.

Filming for the first series took place in September 2019, so assuming that production for season two can start in early Autumn, it’s highly likely we’ll see Never Have I Ever return in the Spring of 2020.

Would you like to see another season of Never Have I Ever on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

