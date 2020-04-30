‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

After an extremely enjoyable first season of Never Have I Ever, subscribers have been clamoring to learn if the series will return for a second season. Netflix is yet to make a decision, but we’ll be keeping track of all things season two of Never Have I Ever.

Never Have I Ever is a Netflix Original coming-of-age comedy series, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The Original series is loosely based on the experiences that Kaling had in her own youth.

Breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan made her television debut as Devi and gave an excellent first performance. We can expect to see the young Canadian-Tamil young star in many projects yet to come.

Has Netflix renewed Never Have I Ever for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 30/04/2020)

Taking into consideration that at the time of writing, Never Have I Ever only just dropped this week, it’s still too early for Netflix to make a decision on the future of the series.

Fans shouldn’t be worried at this point, Netflix can take a significant amount of time to decide on renewing Originals, typically taking a month, to sometimes several.

Netflix bases its renewals on the number of subscribers who tune in to watch an Original series. There are also many crucial factors that go into making a decision to renew a series such as;

Was every episode watched?

How many accounts rewatched the series?

Subscribers who gave up after one episode

The number of subscribers who didn’t finish the season

Fans will be happy to learn that Never Have I Ever has been extremely popular on Netflix. The series resides in the top three TV shows on Netflix in multiple regions around the world.

What can we expect from the next season of Never Have I Ever?

The finale of Never Have I Ever left us wondering what will happen in season two.

A Devi Love Triangle

The hints were there throughout the first season, but it was only a matter of time before Devi and Ben were going to kiss.

This brings plenty of complications for the young pair as Ben is currently in a relationship, and Devi had previously been pursuing Paxton, who now, thanks to his sister, appears to be genuinely interested in Devi.

We think a potential second series would bring plenty of awkward encounters between Devi and Ben as they both try to understand their feelings for each other, and their other love interests.

If Devi were to reject Paxton then one of a few things may happen; it only spurs Paxton on to obtain the only girl to reject him, other popular boys in the school may take interest in Devi, and finally, the girls of Sherman High who are infatuated with Paxton may become a little hostile with Devi.

Moving to India and fractured family?

There’s still the matter of whether or not Devi’s mum still wants the family to move to India.

Devi and Nalini were able to settle their differences to spread Mohan’s ashes, but there are still plenty of underlying issues that the pair need to work out together.

Devi wants the love and approval of her mother, and to make her proud, whereas Nalini has struggled with raising her to be, what she believes to be, would be the perfect daughter.

Both have struggled to come to terms with the passing of Mohan, but hopefully the spreading of his ashes is the stepping stone they both need to repair their fractured relationship.

Kamala to get engaged?

Kamala and Prashant hit it off when they met for the first time, despite the awkward scenario involving Kamala’s ex-boyfriend Steve.

We can expect Kamala and Prashant to talk more, and perhaps start dating as an American couple would before making the leap to being engaged.

Fabiola’s first love

After finally coming out of the closet to her friends and mother, and unexpectedly her class, Fabiola now has a date with Eve, who she had been crushing on the entire first season.

Next season will explore Fabiola’s love life with Eve, and we’re likely to see some awkward teenage hilarity as Fabiola is likely to ask dating advice from Elanor and Devi.

Which cast members can be expected to return in Never Have I Ever season 2?

The following actors are expected to return in the second season of Never Have I Ever:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Devi Maitreyi Ramakrishnan *Debuted in Never Have I Ever* Kamala Richa Moorjani 9-1-1 | The Mindy Project | NCIS: Los Angeles Ben Jaren Lewison Tag | 90 Feet From Home | A Horse Tale Paxton Hall-Yoshida Darren Barnet This Is Us | S.W.A.T. | Criminal Minds Narrator / Himself John McEnroe Mr. Deeds | Jack and Jill | Anger Management Dr. Nalini Poorna Jagannathan The Night Of | Delhi Belly | Better Call Saul Eleanor Ramona Young Legends of Tomorrow | Blockers | Santa Clarita Diet Fabiola Lee Rodriguez Class of Lies | Grown-ish Dr. Jamie Ryan Niecy Nash Claws | Reno 911! | G-Force Mohan Sendhil Ramamurthy The Slammin’ Salmon | Beauty and the Beast | Heroes Mr. Shapiro Adam Shapiro Steve Jobs | Now You See Me | Sense8 Prashant Rushi Kota Grey’s Anatomy | 9-1-1 | Famous in Love

How have subscribers and critics responded to Never Have I Ever?

Both subscribers and critics alike have responded extremely well to the first season of Never Have I Ever.

At the time of writing the series has the following ratings:

8.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

80 out of 100 on Metacritic

We’ve scrapped one of the critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to a particular critic reviewing Never Have I Ever twice. This takes the Tomatometer from 93% up to 97%!

Subscriber response

Suffice to say, the subscriber response has been extremely positive online.

#NeverHaveIEver

Me, Episode 1 of Never Have I Ever: ugh, this is so predictable and the second hand embarrassment is unreal Me, Episode 10 of Never Have I Ever: pic.twitter.com/kjGLb7tDcd — Lewis (@RkeZap) April 30, 2020

Last night, I binged all of Never Have I Ever on Netflix, and let me tell you how amazing and hilarious it is. pic.twitter.com/XjI6IYgpo5 — sincerely, ivy marie. (@sincerely__ivy) April 29, 2020

There’s also plenty of love for actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, who portrays Devi’s father in the series.

Never Have I Ever season two Netflix release date

Until the series is renewed and production begins for a second season, the release date at this point is merely speculation.

Filming for the first series took place in September 2019, so assuming that production for season two can start in early Autumn, it’s highly likely we’ll see Never Have I Ever return in the Spring of 2020.

Would you like to see another season of Never Have I Ever on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!