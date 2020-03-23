Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix April 2020

Coming to Netflix on an app near you is Mindy Kaling’s latest comedy series, Never Have I Ever. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming coming-of-age comedy series coming to Netflix in April 2020.

Never Have I Ever is an upcoming Netflix Original coming-of-age comedy series co-created and written by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. This will be the first Netflix Original series produced by Kaling, who has previously worked as a writer and executive producer on The Office, and Fisher who has served as a writer on award-winning shows such as 30 Rock, The Mindy Project and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

When is Never Have I Ever season 1 streaming on Netflix?

The first season of Never Have I Ever will be available to stream globally on Netflix on Monday, April 27th, 2020.

We’d have expected to see Never Have I Ever arrive on a Friday over the start of the week, but of least that gives everyone something to look forward to on a blue Monday morning.

What is the plot of Never Have I Ever?

Inspired by Mindy Kaling’s own childhood, Never Have I Ever is a coming of age story about Devi, a teenage first-generation Indian-American girl, and her complicated life.

Who are the cast members of Never Have I Ever season 1?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the first season of Never Have I Ever:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Devi Maitreyi Ramakrishnan *Debuting in Never Have I Ever* Kamala Richa Moorjani 9-1-1 | The Mindy Project | NCIS: Los Angeles Trent Harrison Benjamin Norris WTF! | Up for Adoption | Unfortunately Ashly Mr. Shapiro Adam Shapiro Steve Jobs | Now You See me | Sense8 Eleanor Ramona Young Legends of Tomorrow | Blockers | Santa Clarita Diet Oliver Martinez Martin Martinez Runaways | Station 19 | Shameless Ben Jaren Lewison Away and Back | Tag | Barney & Friends Eve Christina Kartchner CollegeHumor Originals | Open Houses Eric Perkins Jack Seavor McDonald Modern Family | Chasing Fletcher Allen | Good Girls TBA Poorna Jagannathan The Night Of | Delhi Belly | Better Call Saul

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan will be portraying the lead of Devi, will be making her television debut in Never Have I Ever.

Beloved Tennis icon Johny McEnroe will be the narrator of the series, but will also be portraying the dead father of lead character Devi.

Will Mindy Kaling be making an appearance?

As co-writer and creator of Never Have I Ever, there’s every chance she could make a brief cameo appearance in the series, but we’ll have to wait for the series to drop to find out.

How many episodes will the first season air?

We have confirmation that the first season of Never Have I Ever will be arriving with ten comedy filled episodes.

What are the episode run times?

You can expect each episode of Never Have I Ever to have a run time of 30 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

Judging by the date announcement trailer, which briefly mentions drugs, alcohol, and sex, Never Have I Ever is likely to be R rated.

Are you looking forward to watching Never Have I Ever on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!