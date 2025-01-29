New ‘Barbie & Teresa’ Animated Special Sets Netflix Release Date

Netflix will continue growing its slate of animated Barbie titles in 2025, with Mattel confirming today that a new 60-minute special will be touching down imminently following Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, and best friends Teresa and Nikki as they head to New York City.

What can you expect from the new special? Here’s the official synopsis:

“Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts, Barbie “Malibu” Roberts, and best friends Teresa and Nikki head to the Big Apple for spring break to help with the launch of Teresa’s cousin’s new restaurant. Taking inspiration from her family recipes, Teresa and her friends learn about her Mexican heritage as they prepare for the big opening. Along the way, they’ll embark on thrilling adventures, explore delicious family recipes, and learn valuable lessons about the power of friendship.”

Most Netflix regions, such as the United Kingdom and the United States, will acquire the rights to the special on March 6th, although there are some exceptions. It’ll debut internationally across multiple TV partners Super RTL (Germany, Austria, Switzerland), Cartoonito/Boomerang (Italy), Canal Panda (PALOPs), Plus Plus (Ukraine), Kidzone Max (Baltics), Play room (Sub-Saharan Africa), Mini Mini + (Poland), and WB/Cartoon Network (PanLATAM). In addition, the special is available in multiple international transactional home streaming platforms via Amazon, Under The Milkyway, and Edel in Germany.

This is one of two announcements from Mattel today, with the other being the renewal of Hot Wheels Let’s Race, which will be returning for a third season (also in March 2025).

Netflix is the streaming home for many animated series and specials in the world of Barbie. Also, don’t forget that Netflix is the current streaming home (in the United States) for the Greta Gerwig live-action movie that dominated the 2023 box office. Among the dozen animated titles on Netflix right now include:

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)

Barbie & Stacie to the Rescue (2023)

Barbie Big City Big Dreams (2020)

Barbie Dolphin Magic (2017)

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (2018)

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts (2020)

Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse (2012)

Barbie Mermaid Power (2022)

Barbie Mysteries (2024) Netflix Original

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020)

Barbie: A Touch of Magic (2024)

Barbie: It Takes Two (2022)

Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (2023)

Are you looking forward to