‘Hot Wheels Let’s Race’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix; Sets March 2025 Return

Hot Wheels Let’s Race will return for a third season on Netflix globally soon. Mattel has confirmed, with many first-look photos and a trailer for the upcoming season, that new episodes will be racing onto Netflix on March 3rd, 2025.

Season 1 of the show received 46.6 million viewing hours globally in the four weeks following its March 4th, 2025, debut in the Netflix top 10s, which equates to 11.6 million total views. Season 2, which dropped in September, spent a week in the global top 10s, racking up 4.3 million viewing hours, which equates to 2.2 million views. According to FlixPatrol’s daily top 10 numbers, Hot Wheels Let’s Race was the seventh most popular kids series globally in 2024.

Season 3 sadly won’t return to the 10-episode format we saw in season 1, but instead will stick to the five-episode format used in season 2. Each episode has a runtime of around 22 minutes. We asked if more episodes are planned beyond season 3, but we have yet to receive a response.

What can you expect from season 3? Here’s the official synopsis of what’s to come:

“In Season 3, rival racer Cruise takes the lead with her new ultra-powerful Track Blasters, winning the keys to the Ultimate Garage for her villainous dad, Professor Rearview. But Coop and his friends aren’t giving up. They fight back at every turn, and when the Professor challenges them to a final winner-takes-all race, the stakes are higher than ever. The campers must embrace their challenger spirit to win the Ultimate Garage and stop Professor Rearview and his monsters for good!”

Season 3 will also notably see the return of Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump, who is back to compose the score for the new season.

This is one of two announcements today from Mattel for Netflix. The toy and entertainment company also confirmed that more Barbie is coming to Netflix in a new 60-minute special titled Barbie & Teresa: Recipe for Friendship, which will be released globally on March 6th.

Here are all the other first-look pictures of Hot Wheels Let’s Race season 3 that dropped today. They show off some of the new cars and locations we’ll see in season 3, including the Hot Wheels Ultimate Garage.













Hot Wheels Let’s Race is produced by Mattel Television Studios with animation by Sprite Animation Studios and OLM Digital. Rob David, Melanie Shannon and Jordan Gershowitz developed the series and it’s executive produced by Rob David, Christopher Keenan, and Fred Soulie.

Are you looking forward to the next batch of episodes of Hot Wheel’s Let’s Race on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.