Noah Centineo’s Espionage Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

In yet another aggressive bidding, Netflix has landed the untitled espionage drama that will star Noah Centineo. The limited series is created by Alexi Hawley who is known for creating such shows as the police drama The Rookie and State of Affairs as well as having worked on Castle and The Following.

Hawley will also serve as writer and showrunner, while Doug Liman will direct. Liman is known for such impressive titles as Edge of Tomorrow starring Tom Cruise, Mr. and Mrs. Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and The Bourne Identity with Matt Damon among many others.

Centineo and Hawley are also the executive producers alongside Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis of Hypnotic. The working title of the project is Graymail, a term that means threatened revelation of state secrets to manipulate legal proceedings. Here’s everything else we know about Graymail:

What’s the plot of the upcoming series?

The official plotline according to Deadline is the following:

The story revolves around Centineo who plays a fledgling lawyer at the CIA who gets enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

Who is cast in the series?

Noah Centineo will play the lead role of the young lawyer who gets entangled in a dangerous case involving the CIA. No other cast has been announced. Centineo is best known for his roles in the To All the Boys films, Charlie’s Angels reboot, The Fosters and he’ll be playing Atom Smasher in the upcoming DCEU film Black Adam next to Dwayne Johnson.

How many episodes will be in the upcoming series?

The limited series has been confirmed by Deadline to consist of eight hour-long episodes.

What’s the production status of the series?

As of June 2021, the upcoming limited series is in active development at Netflix.

Is there a release date for it?

Netflix hasn’t announced any release dates for this upcoming series as of yet.